Hempstead Harbor will make a big splash as a film location Wednesday as the crew of Martin Scorsese’s 1970s-set mob film “The Irishman” stages a boat explosion there around sunset.

“We made sure that fluids are being removed from the boat, so no oil, no gas, no batteries with maybe battery acid are there” and possibly spill into the water, said Eric Swenson, 62, executive director of the Hempstead Harbor Protection Committee, a consortium of eight nearby mayors and town supervisors and the Nassau County Executive. “They have a barge in the marina that has a containment boom in case it’s needed,” he added.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The pyrotechnics, set to take place on what Swenson called “a pretty big cabin cruiser” at the Harry Tappen Marina on Shore Road in Glenwood Landing, will “not be a huge explosion,” he said. “It’s gonna be on the deck and basically contained within the boat” and then digitally enhanced in postproduction. “Then they’re gonna tow the boat out of there and take it out of the water after it’s blown up.” The Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau as well as bay constables from the Town of Oyster Bay will be on hand.

The harbor will double for the Detroit River in the film, based on Charles Brandt’s 2004 book, “I Heard You Paint Houses,” about Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a mob hit man. Sheeran was allegedly involved in the disappearance of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa in 1975. Boats in the marina area are being relocated to one in Glen Cove “so they’re not in the vicinity of the explosion,” Swenson said. “Also, since it’s taking place in 1975, they don’t want newer boats in the shot.”

“The Irishman,” which has shot in multiple locations in the region, brought production Monday to construction firm Seville Central Mix Corp.’s plant in Lawrence — where it already had shot on Oct. 2 — as well as to the former Pathmark building at 1754 Grand Ave. in Baldwin. “In the book there’s a scene in a closed concrete plant,” said company president Peter Scalamandre, 60, who shut down his concrete business both days to allow filming.

On Sept. 25, “The Irishman” shot at the Rodeway Inn in Huntington Station, and a crew on Oct. 2 filmed a small airplane taking off and landing at Brookhaven Calabro Airport in Shirley.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Set to premiere on Netflix in 2019, “The Irishman” might also receive an Oscar-qualifying theatrical run in December next year, according to trade reports. It stars Robert De Niro in his first collaboration with Scorsese in at least 22 years, as well as Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano and an out-from-retirement Joe Pesci.