The Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival, unspooling all 20 films in that comic-book superhero franchise in IMAX, will play Long Island at the AMC Loews Stony Brook 17.

One of only five theaters in New York State to run the festival, which commences Aug. 30, the venue will screen the movies in chronological order through Sept. 3, with an additional two days of repeats, and conclude Sept. 6 with two films chosen by fans in an online poll being conducted through Friday.

Three films will be released in the IMAX format for the first time: "Iron Man" and "The Incredible Hulk" (both 2008) and "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011). Marvel on Friday released a promotional video, with many of the franchise's stars and filmmakers extolling the virtues of that large-screen format. "Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi impishly says, "It's like having the TV screen smashed into your face."

The 20 films, which have grossed more than $17.3 billion worldwide, have been divided into three "phases," the third of which concludes after "Captain Marvel" (March 8, 2019), starring Brie Larson, and the fourth Avengers movie (May 3, 2019), the title of which remains unrevealed.

