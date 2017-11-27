While the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not end anytime soon, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says that the fourth Avengers movie, scheduled for 2019, will decisively mark an era’s end.

Feige told Vanity Fair in its new issue that the film, set to follow next year’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” will bring something “you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale.”

He added, “There will be two distinct periods: Everything before ‘Avengers 4’ and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting.” With contracts expiring for stars including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlet Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), this has raised speculation some characters may not survive the coming climactic confrontation with Thanos (Josh Brolin), the cosmic conqueror manipulating events behind the scenes in many Marvel films.

Marvel Studios continues to have movies scheduled through at least 2020. In addition to “Avengers: Infinity War” on May 4, 2018, “Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman, is due out Feb. 16, and “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, is set for July 6.

The following year sees Oscar-winner Brie Larson in the title role of “Captain Marvel” on March 8, 2019, in addition to the as-yet-untitled Avengers film on May 3. Marvel Studios has also announced slots for films on Aug. 7 and Nov. 6, 2020.