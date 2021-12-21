PLOT A hacker who saved humanity must rise to the occasion once more. CAST Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II RATED R (some strong violence and language) LENGTH 2:28 WHERE Area theaters and streaming on HBO Max BOTTOM LINE The iconic sci-fi franchise returns with a self-spoofing sequel.

Roughly 20 years after its conclusion, the hugely popular and immeasurably influential sci-fi trilogy "The Matrix" returns with a very peculiar sequel. Directed by Lana Wachowski, half of the sibling duo behind the original films, "The Matrix Resurrections" is filled with self-referential jokes that take the air of out of the franchise’s legacy even though this entry clearly serves to keep that legacy alive. Call it the meta-"Matrix," a fitfully entertaining and only semi-convincing cross between traditional blockbuster and self-mocking satire.

"I’m sure you can understand," a smarmy video game executive purrs in the first few minutes, "why our beloved parent company at Warner Bros. has decided to make a sequel to the ‘Matrix’ trilogy."

Like many characters in this movie, that executive (Jonathan Groff) is almost but not quite breaking the fourth wall. He’s speaking to an employee played by Keanu Reeves, the still-charismatic star of the original films. We recognize him as Neo, the programmer-turned-messiah who once saved humanity after realizing (with the help of a little red pill) that reality is merely a computer simulation designed by intelligent machines. Now, he’s back to being plain old Thomas Anderson.

What happened? If you figure that part out, DM me. What’s clear is that Thomas thinks the last three movies — which flicker subliminally throughout this one — are just paranoid fantasies that inspired the creation of his popular video game "The Matrix" (yes, it exists IRL). His analyst, played by a slippery Neil Patrick Harris, prescribes medication to ward off future episodes. Weirdly, though, Thomas keeps bumping into his warrior-soulmate, Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss, reprising her role). Sadly, she’s now Tiffany — just another San Francisco Gen-Xer with kids.

Much of this is very clever and funny (and even a little touching), but you can probably see where things are going: Like the recent "Star Wars" films, "Resurrections" will retell the same story with different characters. (Wachowski wrote the screenplay with David Mitchell, of "Cloud Atlas," and Aleksandar Hemon, of "Sense8.") Neo’s new helpmates are young, diverse and rather vaguely drawn, but Jessica Henwick stands out as Bugs, the headstrong captain of a rebel crew. Guest stars from past films abound (no spoilers), though not fan-favorite Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus. He’s replaced by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who brings a lighter, hipper vibe — fewer trench coats, more ‘70s leisure suits.

If you’re willing to roll with the sudden shifts between sincerity and self-satire, "The Matrix Resurrections" will have its charms. Still, the movie’s jokes at its own expense often feel like a way to preempt any negative criticism from fans. "They took something that meant so much to people like me, and turned it into something trivial," Bugs laments. Saying it, however, doesn’t make it untrue.