Melissa McCarthy film promoter strikes back at 'Sesame Street'

Melissa McCarthy attends a CinemaCon event for Warner

Melissa McCarthy attends a CinemaCon event for Warner Bros. Pictures on April 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Getty Images for CinemaCon/Ethan Miller

By The Associated Press
The promoter of a new Melissa McCarthy movie has told a judge that a lawsuit from the makers of "Sesame Street" could be devastating for the film's August release.

Lawyers for the company — STX Productions LLC — want the judge to disregard trademark-infringement claims by Sesame Workshop in a federal court lawsuit last week.

They say no reasonable parent would confuse R-rated "The Happytime Murders" with the long-running puppet-driven educational children's program.

McCarthy's movie features the comedian as a human detective who teams with a puppet partner to investigate grisly puppet murders.

After the lawsuit was filed, STX Productions responded to media questions with a statement from "Fred- Esq," which it said was a lawyer puppet.

The company dropped the humor for its Monday filing, signed by actual lawyers.

