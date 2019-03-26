TODAY'S PAPER
Michael B. Jordan to star as Methusaleh, and more movie news

"Penny Dreadful's" Jessica Barden flies into "Pink Skies"; Shunori Ramanathan joins Michael Keaton in 9/11 drama.

Michael B. Jordan attends the 2019 Vanity Fair

Michael B. Jordan attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 24. Photo Credit: Getty Images/AFP/JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
WHO Michael B. Jordan

THE MOVIE “Methuselah”

THE DEAL The “Creed” and “Black Panther” actor will produce and star in a film about the iconic Biblical character said to have lived to the ripe old age of 969, Deadline reports. Jordan’s Outlier Society company will help produce the film. The Methuselah project is not terribly young itself — Will Smith and Tom Cruise have expressed interest in the film over the years. The latest version of the screenplay is by Tony Gilroy, of the Jason Bourne movies.

WHO Jessica Barden

THE MOVIE “Pink Skies Ahead”

THE DEAL The British actress will star in a film based on an essay, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Barden, 26, has appeared in a number of British television shows, including "Penny Dreadful," the long-running “Coronation Street” and in a handful of movies. “Pink Skies Ahead” will be based on an essay from the book “When You Find Out the World is Against You: And Other Funny Memories About Awful Moments,” by Kelly Oxford, a Canadian author and screenwriter.

WHO Shunori Ramanathan

THE MOVIE “What Is Life Worth”

THE DEAL The rising actress from Bangalore, India, will join Michael Keaton in a new drama about the aftermath of 9/11, according to Deadline. The film, directed by Sara Colangelo, is based on the memoir of Kenneth Feinberg, a lawyer who was put in charge of the 9/11 Fund to distribute government money to victims’ families. Ramanathan, whose credits include the hit comedy “The Big Sick” and the Aziz Ansari series “Master of None,” will play a young legal eagle from the Ivy Leagues who joins the team. Victor Slezak has also joined the cast as Attorney General John Ashcroft.


 

