LI director's 'The Truffle Hunters' gets movie deal at Sundance

Director Michael Dweck is from Bellmore.

Director Michael Dweck is from Bellmore. Credit: Invision / AP / Taylor Jewell

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
"The Truffle Hunters," a new documentary from Bellmore-raised filmmaker and visual artist Michael Dweck, has been acquired for release by Sony Pictures Classics.

Currently screening at the Sundance Film Festival, "The Truffle Hunters" follows a handful of men in Piedmont, Italy, as they search for the white Alba truffle, a delicacy so rare and difficult to cultivate that a single specimen once sold for $120,000. It's the second feature film from the 62-year-old Dweck — who directed and produced with Gregory Kershaw — following his acclaimed 2018 documentary "The Last Race," which focused on Long Island's Riverhead Raceway. The executive producer is Luca Guadagnino, the Italian director of 2017's Oscar-nominated romance "Call Me by Your Name."

A release date for "The Truffle Hunters" has yet to be announced. 

