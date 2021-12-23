Michael Keaton returning as the Dark Knight in 'Batgirl' movie

Michael Keaton will return as Batman in HBO Max's superhero movie "Batgirl."

Warner Bros.' newly released "2022 WB Preview Kit" for media confirms that the star of director Tim Burton's "Batman" (1989) and "Batman Returns" (1992) — who already reprises his role in Warner Bros.' upcoming DC Comics film "The Flash" — has joined the "Batgirl" cast. Singer-actor Leslie Grace ("In the Heights") stars in this first live-action feature spotlighting the DC Comics hero. J.K. Simmons reprises his role from 2017's "Justice League" to play Police Commissioner James Gordon, father of Barbara Gordon / Batgirl. Brendan Fraser and Jacob Scipio also star.

Directing the script by Christina Hodson ("The Flash," 2020's "Birds of Prey") is the team of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (2020's "Bad Boys for Life"). Keaton, 70, has not commented on social media. No release date was announced.