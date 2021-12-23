TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
EntertainmentMovies

Michael Keaton returning as the Dark Knight in 'Batgirl' movie

Michael Keaton originally starred in "Batman" (1989), above,

Michael Keaton originally starred in "Batman" (1989), above, and "Batman Returns" (1992). Credit: Everett Collection / Warner Bros.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Michael Keaton will return as Batman in HBO Max's superhero movie "Batgirl."

Warner Bros.' newly released "2022 WB Preview Kit" for media confirms that the star of director Tim Burton's "Batman" (1989) and "Batman Returns" (1992) — who already reprises his role in Warner Bros.' upcoming DC Comics film "The Flash" — has joined the "Batgirl" cast. Singer-actor Leslie Grace ("In the Heights") stars in this first live-action feature spotlighting the DC Comics hero. J.K. Simmons reprises his role from 2017's "Justice League" to play Police Commissioner James Gordon, father of Barbara Gordon / Batgirl. Brendan Fraser and Jacob Scipio also star.

Directing the script by Christina Hodson ("The Flash," 2020's "Birds of Prey") is the team of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (2020's "Bad Boys for Life"). Keaton, 70, has not commented on social media. No release date was announced.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Jamie Lee Rodriguez of Merrick appears in a
LI barber makes the cut in LeBron James' new Ruffles commercial
Jamie Lee Rodriguez of Merrick appears in a
LI barber appears in new LeBron James commercial
Comedians Ken Jeong and Joel McHale will no
Fox cancels NYC New Year's Eve show due to COVID-19 concerns
Tayshia Adams, who had been visiting New York
Tayshia Adams misses 'Bachelorette' finale because of COVID
Edie Falco says in a new interview that
Watching 'The Sopranos' was 'killing' Edie Falco
Rachel Brosnahan in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Here's when 22 of your favorite shows are returning
Didn’t find what you were looking for?