WHO Michael Mando
THE MOVIE “The Hummingbird Project”
THE DEAL The star of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” has joined the cast of a drama from Canadian writer-director Kim Nguyen (2012’s Oscar-nominated “War Witch”), according to Deadline. The film, which stars Jesse Eisenberg, Salma Hayek and Alexander Skarsgard, tells the story of two cousins from New York who engage in high-frequency trading and dream of building an interstate fiber-optic cable that could turn them into millionaires. Production is set to begin this month in Montreal.
WHO Selma Blair
THE MOVIE “The Lost”
THE DEAL The star of “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde” has set her sights on adapting Sarah Beth Durst’s novel “The Lost” into a film or television series, Variety reports. The book tells the story of a woman who finds herself in a small town that contains everything that has gone missing, from keys to people. It’s the first property to be purchased by Blair’s company, Sainted Productions. Blair is said to be currently looking for a screenwriter.
THE MOVIE “Devil’s Five”
THE DEAL The latest horror movie from Copiague-based director Terry R. Wickham will hold its premiere this weekend. Filmed on Long Island and in New York City, the movie tells of an ancient evil that uses modern technology to destroy humanity. The cast includes Ralf Scheepers, Diana Noris and Kevin Cusick.
INFO Sunday at 8 p.m. at Seaford Cinemas, 3951 Merrick Rd. Tickets are $10. Call 516-409-8700 or go to eventbrite.com
