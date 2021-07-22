Michaela Coel cast in 'Black Panther' sequel

English actor-writer-director Michaela Coel, whose work on her HBO/BBC series "I May Destroy You" has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards and won the UK equivalent, has been cast in Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" sequel.

Variety said Wednesday that Coel has joined director and co-writer Ryan Coogler at Atlanta's Pinewood Studios, where "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" began shooting on June 29 for a planned release on July 8, 2022. Marvel Studios had no comment and no character details were reported.

Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, had announced in December that the late Chadwick Boseman's role as Wakandan monarch T'Challa, the superhero Black Panther, would not be recast. Coel, born Michaela Boakye-Collinson in East London in 1987, posted an Instagram link to Variety's Instagram post about the story, confirming her casting. Her nonfiction book "Misfits: A Personal Manifesto" is set for publication in September. "Black Panther" (2018) earned more than $1.34 billion at the global box office and was nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award.