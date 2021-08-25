Shelter Island stood in for Nantucket Island on Tuesday, as Mila Kunis filmed part of her upcoming Netflix movie "Luckiest Girl Alive" at the North Ferry Terminal.

"Finally made it to Nantucket!! Just kidding, I wish!!" wrote Jason and Nicole Barkley of Southold on Facebook, captioning two photos of the blue-and-white North Ferry Passenger Terminal dressed for the film with signage reading, "Nantucket Ferry Terminal." Two existing payment-information signs remained up, with another replaced by one reading, "Nantucket Ferry Terminal Welcomes You / Boats to Hyannis and Nantucket."

The production company applied for a Town of Shelter Island filming permit two weeks before the shoot, said Town Clerk Dorothy S. Ogar, who noted all shooting took place on private property. "Everything was done on North Ferry property or a [privately owned] parking lot in [the] Shelter Island Heights [neighborhood]," she said.

The film is adapted by Jessica Kroll from her 2015 novel about New Yorker Ani FaNelli, a successful magazine writer about to have a Nantucket dream wedding, whose plans are derailed when a true-crime documentary dredges up sexual trauma and a school shooting when she was a prep-school teen. It stars Kunis, Chiara Aurelia, Connie Britton, Justine Lupe, Jennifer Beals, Finn Wittrock and Scoot McNairy.

According to the film permit, shooting was scheduled to take place Tuesday in "late morning, early afternoon," with the activity of "actors having conversation while walking along water, and actors having conversations on ferry while it was moving," Ogar said. There was no need for street closings or police presence.

Kunis and Britton were at the shoot Tuesday, Jason Barkley, 41, told Newsday. His company North Fork Tent supplied a tent, tables, chairs, fans and lighting for the craft tent where cast and crew ate and could take breaks. The ferry continued to operate throughout, he said, with the production renting one of the vessel's four vehicle lanes to shoot a scene.