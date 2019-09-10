"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown will star in and help develop a Long Island-set movie for Netflix.

"We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing,” said Brown, 15, and her older sister, Paige Brown, in a statement Tuesday. Their film, "A Time Lost,” looks at two feuding Long Island families and the fallout when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer. "It's about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It's been a labor of love, literally," they said.

The sisters, who will produce through their PCMA Productions, are teaming with the studio Legendary. Scripting the Browns' original story is Anna Klassen, a former entertainment journalist who in April was hired to write the Netflix movie "Dorothy and Alice," an adventure starring the heroines from "The Wizard of Oz" and "Alice in Wonderland."

"Millie Bobby Brown asked me to write a movie for her … is probably the coolest sentence I will ever write," Klassen wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "I'm so excited to write this film and share a story that is deeply personal to Millie and her family."

No further casting was announced.

The Brown sisters currently are producing the film "Enola Holmes," in which Millie Bobby Brown stars as the much younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. Based on the Nancy Springer young-adult detective series "The Enola Holmes Mysteries,” the movie also stars Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw and Sam Claflin.

Millie Bobby Brown has been nominated for two Emmy Awards for her role as Eleven in the ensemble cast of Netflix's supernatural "Stranger Things" series.