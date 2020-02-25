TODAY'S PAPER
Paramount halts 'Mission: Impossible' shoot over new virus

Tom Cruise appears in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout," the sixth film in the Mission Impossible franchise. Credit: Chiabella James / Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP

By The Associated Press
Paramount Pictures has halted production on the seventh “Mission: Impossible” film due to the new virus, as Hollywood began to more drastically adapt to the growing global outbreak.

“Mission: Impossible 7" had been scheduled to shoot for three weeks in Venice. Italian officials reported 11 deaths and 322 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus Tuesday, 100 more than a day earlier and the largest number outside Asia. While most of those cases are in the neighboring Lombardy region, authorities said that three people in Venice have tested positive for the virus.

In a statement Monday, Paramount cited the Venetian government's halting of public gatherings (it cut short the popular Venice Carnival), and said it was canceling the shoot “out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew."

Paramount also postponed the Chinese release of “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which had been set for Friday. Cinemas in China have been shuttered due to the outbreak, closing down the world's second largest box-office market.

At stake is potentially hundreds of millions in ticket sales in China and elsewhere. Media stocks were among those that tumbled Monday and Tuesday on Wall Street as fears increased of the virus' effect on the global economy.

Last week, the James Bond film “No Time to Die” canceled its planned Beijing premiere and promotional tour. The film is to open in Britain on April 2 and in North America on April 10.

The Walt Disney Co.'s anticipated live-action “Mulan” remake is also soon to open worldwide, with a particular focus on China. It's due to open there on March 27.

