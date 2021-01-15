TODAY'S PAPER
Hamptons Doc Fest sets free virtual screening of 'MLK/FBI'  for King Day

Dr. Martin Luther King in Sam Pollard's

Dr. Martin Luther King in Sam Pollard's  "MLK/FBI." Credit: IFC Films

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

The Hamptons Doc Fest will honor Martin Luther King Day with free virtual screenings of "MLK/FBI," Sam Pollard’s documentary about the civil rights leader and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s crusade to smear and discredit him.

The film will be followed by a Q&A with Pollard, whose previous films include "Four Little Girls" and "Sammy Davis, Jr.: I Gotta Be Me." The Hamptons Doc Fest will present the screening in conjunction with Sag Harbor's Eastville Community Historical Society and the Southampton African American Museum.

"MLK/FBI" will be available free of charge to home viewers in New York State, New Jersey and Connecticut beginning at 12 p.m. January 18. Advance reservations can be made at hamptonsdocfest.com. The film is also currently playing in some tri-state area theaters

