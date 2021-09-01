TODAY'S PAPER
'Mothering Sunday' will be Hamptons Film Festival's  'Sunday Centerpiece' 

Odessa Young and Josh O'Connor star in "Mothering

Odessa Young and Josh O'Connor star in "Mothering Sunday," which will have its U.S. premiere at the Hamptons International Film Festival.  Credit: Hamptons International Film Festival

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
"Mothering Sunday," starring Josh O’Connor of "The Crown" and Australian actor Odessa Young as secret lovers in early 20th-Century England, will hold its U.S. premiere at the Hamptons International Film Festival next month.

Directed by Eva Husson and also featuring Colin Firth and Olivia Colman, "Mothering Sunday" will be the festival’s Sunday Centerpiece film.

Hamptons organizers announced several other additions to this year’s lineup. Among the Oscar hopefuls are "C’mon C’mon," with Joaquin Phoenix as an artist caring for his precocious young nephew, and Wes Anderson’s "The French Dispatch," a collection of stories from a fictional publication (the star-studded cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray). Making their regional premieres are two documentaries, "Introducing, Selma Blair," which follows the actor as she copes with a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, and "Listening to Kenny G," which attempts to explain the smooth-jazzman’s enduring appeal. "The Hand of God," from Oscar-winner Paolo Sorrentino ("The Great Beauty"), chronicles a boyhood spent in Naples during the 1980s.

The Hamptons International Film Festival runs Oct. 7-13 as an in-person and virtual event. For more information, go to hamptonsfilmfest.org.

