TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Audiences hold back, even as more movie theaters open

Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, left, appears

Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, left, appears with Sisu the dragon, voiced by Awkwafina, in a scene from "Raya and the Last Dragon." Credit: Disney Plus via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Theaters reopening in New York City this weekend did not set the box office on fire. North American theatrical grosses stayed relatively muted, despite some major new releases like Disney’s "Raya and the Last Dragon" and Lionsgate’s Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley action flick "Chaos Walking," according to studio estimates Sunday.

Walt Disney Animation's "Raya and the Last Dragon" earned an estimated $8.6 million from 2,045 locations in North America. The well-reviewed fantasy adventure, featuring the voices of Awkwafina and Kelly Marie Tran, is also available for Disney Plus subscribers to rent and stream at home for $29.99. Streaming grosses were not reported.

Warner Bros. animation/live-action hybrid "Tom & Jerry," which is available to stream free for HBO Max subscribers, brought in $6.6 million from 2,563 North American theaters in its second available weekend. Last weekend the animated film scored the best domestic opening of the year with $13.7 million.

"Chaos Walking," meanwhile, debuted with $3.8 million. The future-set film from "Edge of Tomorrow" director Doug Liman cost around $100 million to make.

Approximately 80% of the domestic market is currently allowed to operate with limited capacity. Many areas in North America are not yet fully open, including Los Angeles and most California counties; Washington, D.C.; and much of Canada.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spoke After Harry, Meghan's revealing interview, UK royals absorbing the shock
Rachel Lindsay reactivated her Instagram account on Saturday, 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay returns to Instagram
Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey, left, and Amy Golden Globes vows reform amid scrutiny on diversity
Author and Fox Sports broadcaster Emmanuel Acho will Acho to host 'Bachelor: After the Final Rose' special
Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn star in "Woman TCM Picks: 'Robin Hood,' 'Woman of the Year'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?