WHO Oscar Isaac

THE MOVIE “Life, Itself”

THE DEAL Amazon Studios has purchased U.S. rights to Dan Fogelman’s multigenerational drama starring the actor from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and Olivia Wilde, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The script follows several connected characters over multiple decades and across the globe, from New York to Spain. The cast also includes Annette Bening, Samuel L. Jackson, Antonio Banderas, Mandy Patinkin, Olivia Cooke and Laia Costa. Fogelman, who wrote and directed, is the creator of NBC’s “This Is Us.”

WHO Jordan Peele

THE MOVIE “Get Out”

THE DEAL Peele’s racially charged horror satire has been named film of the year by the British Film Institute’s prestigious Sight & Sound magazine. It’s a high honor for a debut filmmaker and for the typically overlooked horror genre. Peele’s film, about a young black man meeting his white girlfriend’s parents, earned more than $100 million on its slim $4 million budget and widespread critical acclaim. It was recently voted best first film by the New York Film Critics Circle and is considered a contender for the best original screenplay Oscar.

THE EVENT “Now Showing”

THE DEAL Good news for East End fans of hard-to-see movies: The Hamptons International Film Festival is launching a series devoted to films that haven’t made it to the far end of Long Island. The first three are “Faces Places,” Agnes Varda’s acclaimed travelogue through small-town France; Ruben Ostlund’s satirical “The Square,” about the increasingly strange misadventures of a museum curator; and “Loving Vincent,” an animated biography of Vincent van Gogh that required the creation of 65,000 oil paintings.

INFO Dec. 16-23 at Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton. Tickets are $15; 631-324-0806, hamptonsfilmfest.org