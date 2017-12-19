Johnny Depp vacates apartments

WHO Johnny Depp

THE DEAL The actor has vacated all five of his apartments in downtown Los Angeles’ art deco Eastern Columbia building but left behind a pirate ship-shaped chandelier, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The chandelier is said to have been a wedding present to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star and actress Amber Heard — who split in the summer of 2016 — and hangs over the entranceway of Depp’s corner penthouse. As of press time, the two-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment with the chandelier was on the market as a rental for $7,500 per month.

THE MOVIE “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

THE DEAL Rian Johnson’s contribution to the “Star Wars” canon has been chosen as one of 10 films that can move forward in the Oscars competition for best visual effects, Variety reports. “The Last Jedi” is now on a shortlist of mostly big-budget movies, including Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” the Marvel action-comedy “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2,” the widely panned “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” the simian blockbusters “Kong: Skull Island” and “War for the Planet of the Apes,” and two films produced by Ridley Scott: “Alien: Covenant” and “Blade Runner: 2049.” Also on the list are two modestly budgeted films, Netflix’s South Korean fantasy “Okja” and Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water.”

THE MOVIE “The Room”

THE DEAL The 2003 indie drama widely considered the worst film ever made, and the inspiration for James Franco’s comedy “The Disaster Artist,” will play in theaters nationwide next year. Written, directed and produced by Tommy Wiseau, “The Room” focuses on Johnny (Wiseau), a man whose girlfriend cheats on him with his best friend (Greg Sestero, whose memoir became the basis for Franco’s film). Though initially a flop, “The Room” became so famous for its low production values, strange dialogue and overall lack of coherence that it gained a cult following and reportedly turned a profit.

INFO 8 p.m. Jan. 10 at Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas and Island 16 Cinema De Lux in Holtsville. For tickets, go to fathomevents.com