Trevor Jackson to star in ‘Superfly’ remake

WHO Trevor Jackson

THE MOVIE “Superfly”

THE DEAL The singer-actor has been cast in a remake of the 1972 crime film, Deadline reports. The original movie, which starred Ron O’Neal as drug dealer Youngblood Priest and featured a popular soundtrack by Curtis Mayfield, is considered a landmark of the “blaxploitation” genre that targeted underserved African-American audiences. Jackson, a Disney Channel veteran also known for his roles in television’s “American Crime,” will step into the lead role. Among the producers is Steven R. Shore, son of the original film’s producer, Sig Shore.

WHO John Carpenter

THE DEAL The director of such pulp classics as “Halloween” and “Escape From New York” has announced publicly that he is still alive. On Tuesday, many had taken to Twitter to wish the filmmaker a happy birthday, but Rotten Tomatoes wrote, “John Carpenter would have been 70 years old today!” Carpenter, who tweets as @TheHorrorMaster, responded, “To Rotten Tomatoes, despite how it appears, I’m actually not dead.”

THE MOVIE “Fifty Shades Freed”

THE DEAL The final film in the sadomasochistic franchise earned major social media buzz last week, Variety reports. According to data from the analytics firm comScore, the third film starring Dakota Johnson as sheltered Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan as kinky millionaire Christian Grey generated 92,000 new conversations last week, possibly thanks to a new trailer that revealed Anastasia to be pregnant. (The film arrives in theaters Feb. 9.) By contrast, Marvel’s “Black Panther” pulled in 67,000 conversations, while Fox’s latest “Maze Runner” movie drew 65,000. The buzziest film of last week, “Breaking In,” a home-invasion drama starring Gabrielle Union, dominated with 97,000 conversations.