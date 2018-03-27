WHO Rami Malek

THE MOVIE “Bohemian Rhapsody”

THE DEAL The long-awaited biopic featuring the “Mr. Robot” star as Freddie Mercury, lead singer for the rock band Queen, will open sooner than initially planned, according to Deadline. “Bohemian Rhapsody,” named for Queen’s famous six-minute rock-opera track from 1975, has been moved up to Nov. 2 from Christmas Day. The studio, 20th Century Fox, has shifted some other dominoes as well: The X-Men sequel “Dark Phoenix” moves from Nov. 2 to February, while crime drama “The Force,” based on Don Winslow’s popular novel, has had its March release suspended, with no replacement date announced.

WHO Clark Gregg

THE MOVIE “Captain Marvel”

THE DEAL The actor known for playing Agent Coulson in many a Marvel movie will do so again in “Captain Marvel,” Variety reports. Gregg’s participation in the movie was announced earlier this week as filming began in Los Angeles; other additions to the cast include Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser and Djimon Honsou as Korath the Pursuer. The film, which marks Marvel’s first female-fronted superhero movie, features Oscar winner Brie Larson in the title role. The directors are Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, of “Half Nelson” and “Mississippi Grind.”

WHO Jeff Goldblum

THE MOVIE “Jurassic World 3”

THE DEAL The star of the original “Jurassic Park” franchise and the current reboot trilogy continues to fuel speculation that Laura Dern will appear in the next installment. Dern’s participation in the series has been spotty: She played Dr. Ellie Sattler in “Jurassic Park” (1993) and “Jurassic Park III” (2001) only. The actress has said publicly she would like to reprise the role, and Goldblum supported the idea when he appeared on “Entertainment Tonight” in December. Earlier this week, on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Goldblum played coy about Dern’s possible involvement. “Maybe I said too much. I can’t divulge anything,” Goldblum said. “But maybe, maybe, maybe she will.”