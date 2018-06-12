Paul Hogan says g'day to 'Mr. Dundee'

WHO Paul Hogan

THE MOVIE “The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee!”

THE DEAL The rugged Australian actor who rose to fame in the “Crocodile Dundee” film franchise during the 1980s will return in a new comedy, Deadline reports. Hogan will not be reprising his role as Mick “Crocodile” Dundee, the Outback adventurer who once amazed a Newsday reporter (Linda Kozlowski) with his feats of strength and daring. Instead, the 78-year-old Hogan will play himself, a one-time comedic star on the brink of receiving a knighthood. The film begins production in July.

WHO Bryan Singer

THE MOVIE “Bohemian Rhapsody”

THE DEAL Singer will receive directing credit on this biopic of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek), despite being fired from the production after a number of absences, according to Variety. Before his dismissal, Singer reportedly clashed with Malek on the set and spurred another actor, Tom Hollander, to briefly quit the film. Dexter Fletcher replaced Singer in December and shot for a total of 16 days but will receive no directing credit. “Bohemian Rhapsody” is due in theaters Nov. 2.

THE EVENT “Summer of Spielberg”

THE DEAL An annual outdoor film series in the Hamptons will devote this year’s edition to titles written or directed by Steven Spielberg. Beginning July 6, the Southampton Arts Center will screen a mini-retrospective of the filmmaker’s work that includes such '80s favorites as “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Poltergeist” as well as his latest sci-fi spectacle “Ready Player One.” All showings take place Friday evenings. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnics.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO Friday evenings July 6-Aug. 31, on the west lawn of the Southampton Art Center, 25 Jobs Lane; free; 631-283-0967, southamptoncenter.org