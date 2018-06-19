What's going on? Dr. Dre will make a Marvin Gaye biopic

WHO Dr. Dre

THE DEAL The rapper is working on a biopic of Marvin Gaye, according to Variety. The story of the iconic soul singer whose hits include “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” “What’s Going On” and “Sexual Healing” has long been seen as movie material. Cameron Crowe, Scott Rudin, F. Gary Gray and James Gandolfini had attempted to bring Gaye’s life to the screen but could not get authorization from the singer’s estate. Dre reportedly has that authorization, along with rights to use the singer’s music.

WHO Tim Robbins

THE DEAL The Oscar-winning actor will receive a Crystal Globe for outstanding contribution to world cinema at the upcoming Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic, Deadline reports. Robbins, known for his roles in “The Player” and “The Shawshank Redemption,” will present two films he directed — the political mockumentary “Bob Roberts” and the period drama “Cradle Will Rock" — and will appear on stage for a concert performance with his Rogues Gallery Band. Anna Paquin, Terry Gilliam and Barry Levinson will also attend the festival, which begins June 29.

THE MOVIE “Undocumented”

THE DEAL Huntington-based filmmaker Patricia Shih will accompany her film “Undocumented,” about a local immigrant success story, at a local screening next month. Shih’s film describes how Harold Fernandez escaped the violence of Medellin, Colombia, as a 13-year-old, then went on to graduate from Harvard Medical School and become a cardiac surgeon on Long Island. Fernandez and associate producer Greg Blank, both also from Huntington, will be present at the screening.

INFO July 15 at 6 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington. Tickets are $25; 631-423-7611, cinemaartscentre.org.