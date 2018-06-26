Stephen King's 'The Boogeyman' scares up movie deal

WHO Stephen King

THE MOVIE “The Boogeyman”

THE DEAL The prolific writer will see yet another of his short stories become a feature film, Deadline reports. “The Boogeyman,” about a possibly unstable man whose children have been killed by a monstrous creature, will be adapted by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the writers behind “A Quiet Place," the horror hit that has earned more than $325 million since its release in April. "The Boogeyman" would be the latest work from King’s 1973 short-fiction collection “Night Shift” to hit the big screen, following “Children of the Corn,” “Graveyard Shift,” King’s one-off directorial effort “Maximum Overdrive” and many others.

WHO Sigourney Weaver

THE DEAL The actress will join the 13th edition of the Rome Film Festival this fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Weaver, whose box-office hits include “Alien,” the original “Ghostbusters” and “Avatar,” will be part of the festival’s Close Encounter series, in which actors and filmmakers sit for live interviews. The festival, which runs Oct. 18-28, will also include a lifetime achievement award for Martin Scorsese; a retrospective dedicated to the late comic genius Peter Sellers; and a screening of Paolo Virzì’s latest film, “Notti Magiche,” which is set in Rome during the 1990 World Cup.

THE MOVIE “Rockaway”

THE DEAL John Budion’s drama about two Long Island brothers growing up under an abusive father will have its New York premiere in August. The film, based on Budion’s childhood in East Rockaway, features a rising young cast, including Keidrich Sellati (“The Americans”) and James DiGiacomo (“Kevin Can Wait”). "Rockaway" has done well on the festival circuit, winning awards in Florida, California and Rhode Island, and was selected for upcoming festivals in New Jersey and Atlanta. The movie will play locally for the first time at the Long Beach International Film Festival in August.





