WHO Robert Mapplethorpe

THE DEAL A biopic on the controversial photographer has been acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films, Variety reports. Director Ondi Timoner had initially offered the role to James Franco when the actor was speaking at the Hamptons International Film Festival in 2010. For many years Franco was attached to the film, but the role ultimately went to Matt Smith of the “Doctor Who” series. Marianne Rendón will play rock singer Patti Smith, Mapplethorpe’s friend and sometime roommate during their wildly creative years in New York’s art scene of the 1970s and '80s. “Mapplethorpe” is due in theaters this fall.

WHO Josephine Langford

THE MOVIE “After”

THE DEAL The movie adaptation of Anna Todd’s wildly popular young-adult book series has found its lead actress. According to Deadline, Langford (the younger sister of Katherine Langford, of Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why”), will play Tessa, a wholesome high schooler who falls for a mysterious rebel, Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin, nephew of Ralph and Joseph Fiennes). Initially published on the fan-fiction website Wattpad, “After” reportedly drew so many readers that it crashed the site. Filming begins next week in Atlanta.

THE MOVIE “Bathtubs Over Broadway”

THE DEAL Dava Whisenant’s documentary follows Steve Young, a comedy writer for "Late Show With David Letterman” who develops an unusual hobby: collecting obscure cast recordings of Broadway-style musicals that were developed for such major American corporations as McDonald’s, DuPont, Xerox and General Electric. Among those interviewed in the film: Chita Rivera, Martin Short, Florence Henderson, Susan Stroman and Jello Biafra. The film, which screens as part of the Hamptons International Film Festival’s SummerDocs series, will be followed by a talk with Whisenant and festival chairman Alec Baldwin.

INFO July 21, at 7 p.m., Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton. Tickets are $25; 631-324-0806, hamptonsfilmfest.org