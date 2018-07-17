WHO Timothée Chalamet

THE MOVIE “Dune”

THE DEAL The Oscar-nominated star of “Call Me by Your Name” is in talks to join the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s version of “Dune,” Variety reports. Frank Herbert’s highly complex 1965 novel, about an interstellar society dependent on a psychotropic drug called “spice,” proved too much for David Lynch, whose 1984 adaptation remains a notorious dud. Villeneuve is trying again, however, with a script by Eric Roth (“Forrest Gump”). As of press time, there was no official word on what role Chalamet might play.

WHO Ben Hollingsworth

THE MOVIE “Rabid”

THE DEAL The Canadian actor has joined the cast of a horror film in production, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hollingsworth will play a fashion photographer in a remake of “Rabid,” David Cronenberg’s 1977 shocker about a disfigured woman (adult film star Marilyn Chambers) who undergoes surgery and becomes a bloodthirsty monster. Laura Vandervoort has already been cast in the lead role. The film’s directors, twin sisters Jen and Sylvia Soska, released a statement about their remake that explained, “Our 'Rabid' is a continuation of the thoughts and conversation David started, but modernized through a female perspective.” The film is now shooting in Toronto.

THE MOVIE “The Sandlot”

THE DEAL The 1993 family film returns to theaters nationwide for its 25th anniversary next week courtesy of Fathom Events. The coming-of-age story about several Southern California kids who play baseball next to a decrepit house owned by a mysterious recluse drew mixed reviews upon its release. Thanks to home video, it became a major hit with families and is today almost as well-loved as “Stand by Me” and “A Christmas Story,” two classics that inspired it.

INFO July 22 and 24 at area theaters. Showtimes vary; $12.50-$13.50; fathomevents.com.