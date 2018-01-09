Vin Diesel may play a super-soldier in ‘Bloodshot’

WHO Vin Diesel

THE MOVIE “Bloodshot”

THE DEAL The action star is in talks to play the lead in a movie based on a Valiant Comics series, Variety reports. Diesel would play a super-soldier who can regenerate and transform himself using nano-machines in his bloodstream. “Bloodshot” is being produced by Neal Moritz, who also produces Diesel’s hugely successful “Fast and Furious” movies.

WHO Paul McCartney

THE MOVIE “High in the Clouds”

THE DEAL The Beatle’s animated film project has found a screenwriter, according to Deadline. Jon Croker, whose credits include the horror sequel “The Woman In Black 2: Angel of Death” and a draft of “Paddington,” has signed up to write the adaptation of McCartney’s 2005 children’s book (co-written with Philip Ardagh). It’s about a squirrel named Wirral who goes looking for a new home after his is bulldozed. McCartney is said to be part of the main voice cast; Lady Gaga may contribute original music.

WHO Tessa Thompson

THE DEAL The actress, who plays the hard-drinking Valkyrie in “Thor: Ragnarok,” has inspired a new version of the comic-book character, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Though Valkyrie has traditionally been very Norse looking, her new incarnation will possess what one writer calls “the larger-than-her-physical-frame swagger that Tessa Thompson displayed in ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ turned up to 11.” This Valkyrie will appear in Marvel’s new comics series “Exiles.”