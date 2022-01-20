Is Long Island ready for merlot at the multiplex?

The New York State Liquor Authority has issued a ruling allowing all movie theaters to apply for a liquor license to serve wine and beer for patrons to consume at their seats. Previously, only cinemas with a kitchen were allowed to serve alcoholic beverages. Theater staff were required to bring beverages to patrons at seats with tables or, if beverages were purchased at a concession stand, patrons were required to consume them in an area outside the auditorium.

The new ruling, which was requested by the National Association of Theatre Owners, came during a Liquor Authority board meeting Wednesday and was immediately applauded by the trade group.

"This decision will allow for historic theaters, independent cinemas, and theater circuits to responsibly sell and serve alcoholic beverages to patrons at the concession stand," Joe Masher, COO of Bow Tie Cinemas and president of the NY chapter of the theater owners' group. said in a statement. "New York State was among the last places in the country where this was restricted," he added.

Like so many businesses, movie theaters need all the help they can get after nearly two full years of the pandemic. Under state mandates, cinemas were shut down for months, then allowed to reopen with limited capacities. As new strains of COVID-19 have appeared, the public has been reluctant to return to theaters; overall box office was down 81% last year compared with 2019, according to Variety. Meanwhile, studios catered to at-home audiences by making big titles like "Dune" and "Black Widow" available on streaming platforms.

Serving wine and beer may help rescue the theater industry, though perhaps not across the board. For some local theater owners, the idea of serving alcohol raises new questions. They also say it may not be worth the trouble.

"It’s another level of complication in our business," said Henry Stampfel, who runs the Malverne Cinema and Art Center and the Bellmore Movies and Showcase with his wife, Anne. Among the Stampfels’ many questions: Does the person serving alcohol have to be over 18? Should beer be served on tap or in cans, which are easier to inventory? Will having alcohol on the premises raise any liability issues?

"And then I’ve got to worry that some 21-year-old isn’t giving some 18-year-old a beer inside the theater," Stampfel said. "I’m not saying we wouldn’t, but you really have to examine everything and see if it’s worth your while."

What’s more, there hasn’t been much interest in alcohol from patrons, according to Anne Stampfel. "I don’t know if people at Malverne would really want to buy booze," she said. "It’s not like a lot of people are asking us. I don’t think we’ve ever had a single request."

Those sentiments were echoed by Phil Solomon, owner of the PJ Cinemas in Port Jefferson. According to Solomon, his patrons tend to be either families who come to see animated movies or older moviegoers who come to see art-house fare – both unlikely drinkers. Plus, said Solomon, he might have concerns about alcohol-fueled misbehavior in his auditoriums.

"It’s the farthest thing from my mind," he said of the Liquor Authority ruling. "I guess we’ll have to do some research."