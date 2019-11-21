TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
SEARCH
49° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Snowman Olaf charms LI viewers of Disney's 'Frozen II'

Theatergoers in Farmingdale caught Thursday night's debut showing of 'Frozen II' and were charmed by the lovable animated snow figure voiced by Josh Gad. (Credit: Johnny Milano)

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Step aside, Queen Elsa and Princess Anna. You've been dethroned — by a snowman.

Olaf steals the show in "Frozen II," according to theatergoers who watched the movie debut at the Showcase Farmingdale Cinema De Lux on Thursday night. The animated film officially opens Friday.

"I have a new favorite character," said Lily Defendini, 11, a fifth-grader from Farmingdale who says she was formerly Team Elsa. "He made me laugh so much in this movie. I think this movie was much more funny, and it had much more magic."

In addition to falling more in love with the kooky Olaf, who is voiced by Josh Gad, kids and adults alike said they loved the entire sequel. It's been six years since "Frozen" snowballed into a worldwide phenomenon, creating a blizzard of accompanying merchandise.

Carol Ann O'Donnell, 57, an elementary school teacher from Massapequa, came to the show Thursday in a shirt with characters on the front; when she pressed a button the snowflakes lit up. And spoiler alert: We'll likely soon be seeing plenty of toy replicas of Bruni, the adorable little blue creature who plays the nature element of fire, a new character in "Frozen II."

In the first animated movie, Elsa’s powers went haywire, plunging the kingdom of Arendelle into an arctic freeze. The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures film won an Oscar for the Best Original Song for Elsa’s rendition of “Let It Go,” sung by Syosset native Idina Menzel, and another Academy Award for Best Animated Film.

In “Frozen II,” Elsa and Anna are lured far from Arendelle and Elsa masters her magic, using her power in an attempt to save her kingdom and an enchanted forest. (But no pressure.) The dynamic duo is again joined by the lovesick Kristoff the mountain man, his empathetic reindeer Sven and Olaf. And which song might be stuck in your head after this movie? "Into the Unknown," predicts Georgia Kraft, 7, of Melville. It's also belted out by Menzel's Elsa.

Obviously, theaters are preparing for an onslaught — the Farmingdale cinema, for instance, had 10 showings between 6 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Thursday night.

"It definitely lived up to the hype," said Juan Flores, 30, a computer science student from West Islip who watched with his wife, Kelly, 29, and their daughters, Lily, 3, and Aurora, 2.

Naomi Luke, 10, of Farmingdale, and her sister, Nathalia, 6, were among the viewers. Naomi said she relates to Elsa and Anna's sisterly bond. There's just one catch: "I don't have magic powers like Elsa does," she said wistfully.

Beth Whitehouse poses for an employee headshot at

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Netflix said it some of its subscribers were Netflix suffers brief outage
Actors Holly Hunter and Ted Danson appear in Hunter to play liberal councilwoman in new NBC sitcom
Luke Islam is a contestant on the upcoming LI's Islam to compete on 'AGT' champions season 
Nickelodeon has hooked Tom Kenny to play Patchy Nickelodeon's 'SpongeBob Musical' airing Dec. 7
Romany Malco as Rashon "Rush" Williams in "Holiday Christmas TV: What to watch this holiday season
Family members in the new TLC show, " Meet the LI family starring in TLC's 'Unpolished'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search