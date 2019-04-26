60 movies filmed on Long Island

"Bad Education"

Hugh Jackman will star in this upcoming film about former Roslyn Schools Superintendent Frank Tassone who served three years in prison for his role in an $11 million embezzlement scheme involving the district. The film, which was written by Mike Makowsky, who grew up in Roslyn during the scandal, has a 2019 release date. Scenes were filmed in October outside a private residence on Elm Drive in Roslyn, and in Manhattan.

"Paterno"

Al Pacino plays former Penn State coach Joe Paterno in the HBO's original movie "Paterno," which filmed football scenes at Hofstra University and Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale.

"Motherless Brooklyn"

Period crime drama "Motherless Brooklyn," directed, written by and starring Edward Norton, did location filming March 19 and 20, 2018, on the Wantagh State Parkway near Jones Beach. An adaptation of Jonathan Lethem's novel about a 1950s New York private detective with Tourette syndrome, the movie also is shooting interiors at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage. The production, by Norton's company, Class 5, along with MWM Studios, is set for release by Warner Bros. in 2019. Also starring are Massapequa's Alec Baldwin along with Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Fisher Stevens, Ethan Suplee and Leslie Mann.

"The Irishman"

Martin Scorsese's upcoming mobster film starring Robert De Niro (pictured), Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano and an out-from-retirement Joe Pesci turned the clock back in Huntington Station on Sept. 25, 2017, as the Rodeway Inn at 270 W. Jericho Tpke. became once more the Howard Johnson's it had been in the 1970s. The movie is based on Charles Brandt’s 2003 book, “I Heard You Paint Houses,” about mob hitman Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), who allegedly was involved in the disappearance of union boss Jimmy Hoffa in 1975.

"The Week Of"

Adam Sandler and Chris Rock's 2018 Netflix comedy, "The Week Of," filmed scenes at Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park on July 7, 2017, and at several other LI locales that summer, including spots in Glen Cove, Syosset and Hicksville.

"The Comedian"

Governor's Comedy Cabaret in Levittown has played host to plenty of comedians over the years, but in March 2016, the club was a filming location for Robert De Niro's "The Comedian." In the film, released in February 2017, Jackie Burke (De Niro), has fallen so far down the career ladder that he has to ride the LIRR to Governor's.

"The Sheik"

Desert scenes for the 1921 film "The Sheik," starring Rudolf Valentino, were shot in Montauk. (Interior scenes were filmed at the Famous Players-Lasky studio in Astoria, Queens.)

"The Emperor Jones"

In 1933, Paul Robeson chose Long Island as the location for "The Emperor Jones," the story of the trial of a cunning railway porter, because the color of his skin made it difficult to shoot in the South. Jones Beach was used for one of the few outdoor shots: Robeson as Brutus Jones, swims ashore from a steamship.

"Citizen Kane"

Oheka Castle in Huntington was the setting for the fictional estate Xanadu in the classic film "Citizen Kane" (1941).

"The Girl From Jones Beach"

Some scenes for the 1949 film "The Girl From Jones Beach," starring Virginia Mayo, Ronald Reagan and Eddie Bracken, were actually filmed at Jones Beach.

"Sabrina"

Two mansions in Glen Cove were used in two versions of "Sabrina": Welland House for the 1954 original starring Audrey Hepburn, and Salutation House for the 1995 remake.

"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof"

The Coleman Estate in Muttontown was the location of choice for Paul Newman and Elizabeth Taylor to indulge in psychological torture in 1958's "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."

"North by Northwest"

Alfred Hitchcock shot scenes for his 1959 thriller "North by Northwest" partly in Glen Cove. Some filming was done on the Phipps Estate, aka Old Westbury Gardens.

"Love Story"

Old Westbury Gardens and the former Phipps Estate house were the setting for the 1970 movie "Love Story" starring Ryan O'Neal as Oliver Barrett IV.

"The Godfather"

In "The Godfather" (1972), the scene depicting the killing of Sonny (James Caan) was filmed at an abandoned runway at Mitchel Field in Uniondale. Also, the infamous scene in which movie producer Jack Woltz wakes up in bed next to the severed head of his favorite horse was filmed at the Falaise mansion in Sands Point.

"Raging Bull"

Martin Scorcese used the Lido Beach Hotel structure for scenes in "Raging Bull." Robert De Niro played self-destructive boxer Jake LaMotta in this classic 1980 film.

"Arthur"

The Knole estate in Old Westbury was the home for Arthur Bach, a charming drunk, played by Dudley Moore in the movie "Arthur" (1981). A remake starring Jennifer Garner and Russell Brand was also filmed at Old Westbury Gardens outside on the south lawn, behind the historic house.

"The World According to Garp"

John Irving's novel "The World According to Garp" was set in New England, but the 1982 film was shot on location in Fishers Island and Roslyn.

"Zelig"

Woody Allen wrote, directed and starred in the mockumentary film "Zelig" (1983), which features shots of Long Beach and Old Bethpage.

"Trading Places"

Mill Neck Manor was the setting for some of the comedic scenes in "Trading Places" (1983) starring Eddie Murphy, Jamie Lee Curtis and Dan Aykroyd.

"Compromising Positions"

The screenplay for "Compromising Positions" (1985), by Susan Isaacs, was adapted from her 1978 novel. The plot concerns Judith Singer, portrayed by Susan Sarandon, a Long Island housewife and former Newsday reporter who becomes involved in a murder investigation.

"Sweet Liberty"

Alan Alda opened up the far reaches of Suffolk as a major film site with his 1986 comedy "Sweet Liberty." Sag Harbor was among the Long Island locations where the movie was filmed.

"Crocodile Dundee II"

Some scenes for "Crocodile Dundee II" (1988) were shot at the Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport. Paul Hogan returned as Michael J. "Crocodile" Dundee in the action-comedy sequel.

"Married to the Mob"

"Married to the Mob," Jonathan Demme's memorable 1988 comedy starring Michelle Pfeiffer, was shot on location in Cedarhurst, Massapequa and East Meadow.

"Fletch Lives"

Newsday was the location for a fictional Los Angeles newspaper in "Fletch Lives," starring Chevy Chase. If you watch closely, you'll see a map of Long Island on the wall in the newsroom scene from the 1989 movie.

"She-Devil"

A pink bluffside mansion in Belle Terre was used as the fictional home of a romance novelist played by Meryl Streep in 1989's "She-Devil."

"Goodfellas"

Martin Scorsese used the Catalina Beach Club in Atlantic Beach as the backdrop for the vacation scenes in "Goodfellas" (1990).

"Scent of a Woman"

The Guggenheim estate homes at Sands Point Preserve played a small role in "Scent of a Woman" (1992), starring Al Pacino.

"Malcolm X"

The seaside Hempstead House at Sands Point Preserve was used for "Malcolm X," the 1992 biopic about the controversial African-American leader starring Denzel Washington.

"Batman Forever"

Webb Institute provided the setting for some scenes in "Batman Forever" (1995), produced by Tim Burton.

"To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar"

The 1995 comedy "To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar," starring Wesley Snipes, John Leguizamo and Patrick Swayze as New York drag queens, filmed its Miss Drag Queen USA contest at Old Westbury Gardens.

"The Brothers McMullen"

Director Ed Burns used his parents' Valley Stream home for this 1994 film.

"The Associate"

Whoopi Goldberg used the staircase at the Knole estate for a grand entrance in the comedy "The Associate" (1996).

"Night Falls on Manhattan"

Scenes for Sidney Lumet's "Night Falls on Manhattan" (1996), starring Andy Garcia, were filmed in Atlantic Beach.

"The Preacher's Wife"

Director Penny Marshall chose Lake Success as one of the locations for "The Preacher's Wife" (1996) starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington.

"The Devil's Advocate"

"The Devil's Advocate," directed by Taylor Hackford, and starring Al Pacino, Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron, filmed scenesat the Knole estate in Old Westbury.

"In & Out"

Northport Village doubled for the fictional Greenleaf, Indiana, in the 1997 comedy "In & Out." Tim's Shipwreck Diner took on the name "Darlene's Diner" in the Kevin Kline movie.

"The Devil's Own"

Crime thriller "The Devil's Own" (1997), starring Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt, was partly filmed in Greenport.

"Love and Death on Long Island"

Much of 1997's "Love and Death on Long Island," starring John Hurt and Jason Priestly, was filmed in Nova Scotia, but filming also took place on the east end of Long Island.

"A Perfect Murder"

Filmed in Glen Cove, "A Perfect Murder" (1998) starred Viggo Mortensen, Gwyneth Paltrow and Michael Douglas.

"Cruel Intentions"

Old Westbury Gardens played a small role in in 1999's "Cruel Intentions," starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon.

"Man On the Moon"

Some scenes of "Man On the Moon," the biography of comedian Andy Kaufman, starring Jim Carrey, were shot at Saddle Rock Estates in the Village of Saddle Rock near Great Neck.

"Meet the Parents"

"Meet the Parents," the popular 2000 comedy starring Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller, was filmed in Port Washington, Old Brookville and Greenvale. Louie's Shore Restaurant, in Port Washington, was used in some scenes.

"Boiler Room"

Director Ben Younger's "Boiler Room" (2000), about a college dropout who takes a high pressure job with an investment firm, filmed some driving scenes in Garden City.

"The Others"

This 2001 film starring Nicole Kidman and executive-produced by Tom Cruise filmed scenes at Oheka Castle in Huntington.

"Capturing the Friedmans"

The 2003 documentary "Capturing the Friedmans" was filmed in Great Neck, where the child molestation case began.

"Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind"

In 2004's "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey memorably share a bed on the beach in Montauk.

"Something's Gotta Give"

"Something's Gotta Give" in 2003 had Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton's romantic scenes -- at least the outdoor ones -- taking place in the environs of Southampton and East Hampton.

"The Good Shepherd"

The 2006 movie "The Good Shepherd," starring Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon, told the story of the Central Intelligence Agency's beginnings on location in Manhasset.

"American Gangster"

A detective brings down Harlem drug kingpin Frank Lucas in 2007's "American Gangster." Long Island's Briarcliff Manor and Old Westbury Gardens were used in the movie.

"What Happens in Vegas"

Camera crews set up shop on Fire Island and at Oheka Castle in Huntington for 2008's "What Happens in Vegas," starring Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher.

"The Bounty Hunter"

The Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway (Route 135) was closed in July 2009 to shoot a chase scene for "The Bounty Hunter," starring Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston.

"Win Win"

Camera crews turned a 1913 Port Washington Colonial into a law office for "Win Win," starring Paul Giamatti as a struggling attorney. Other locations include the Port Washington Long Island Rail Road station, St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Rockville Centre and Lawrence High School.

"Salt"

Angelina Jolie is a CIA agent suspected of spying for the Russians in "Salt" (2010). The former Grumman facility in Bethpage served as a backdrop for part of the movie. Jolie was injured while filming an action sequence and was treated at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

"Sex and the City 2"

An upscale after-wedding brunch in "Sex and the City 2" (2010) was filmed at Salutations Mansion in Glen Cove, starring the fabulous four -- Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis.

"Nice Guy Johnny"

East Hampton was featured as a backdrop in the 2010 romantic comedy "Nice Guy Johnny," starring Edward Burns.

"Noah"

Oyster Bay provided the setting for the Darren Aronofsky-directed Biblical epic, "Noah," starring Russell Crowe (2014). Some of the casting took place in Brookville.

"The Normal Heart"

HBO's 2014 movie adaptation of Larry Kramer's 1985 play of the same name, about the AIDS crisis of the '80s, filmed on Long Island during summer 2013 and again that November. Production spent 11 of 33 filming days on LI, including four days on location on Fire Island and in Glen Cove, plus a week at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage. Mark Ruffalo stars in the film, which also features Julia Roberts, Taylor Kitsch, Jim Parsons and Matt Bomer.

"John Wick"

Actor Keanu Reeves filmed scenes for the 2014 action thriller "John Wick" at Republic Airport in Farmingdale on Dec. 21, 2013.

"Affluenza"

This 2014 movie about wealthy Great Neck teens starring Ben Rosenfield ("Boardwalk Empire"), filmed on location on Long Island, at the Chelsea Mansion in East Norwich and Hempstead House at Sands Point Preserve.