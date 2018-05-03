TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
80° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

'Black Panther' leads MTV Movie & TV Awards with 7 nominations

Tiffany Haddish will host the show, which will be presented on June 18 in Santa Monica, California.

Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther."

Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — "Black Panther" will get its first shot at some awards show love as the top nominee at next month's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The global smash hit garnered seven nominations including for stars Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright and Michael B. Jordan. The second leading nominee is Netflix's series "Stranger Things," which received six nominations including for best show.

The breezy award show's best movie category is stuffed full of superheroes, with "Black Panther," ''Avengers: Infinity War" and "Wonder Woman" competing against "Girls Trip" and "IT."

The top show nominees include "13 Reasons Why," ''Game of Thrones," ''grown-ish" and Riverdale.

For the second year in a row, actors will compete in genderless categories. The show maintains its light touch, however, with awards presented for most frightened performance, best fight and best kiss.

Tiffany Haddish will host the show, which will be presented on June 18 in Santa Monica, California.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Charlie Rose in New York in 2017. Charlie Rose accused of misconduct by 27 more women
Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada star in new 'Vida': Fine newcomer on Starz
Michael Naccari of Wantagh and Alma Lopez found 'Love at First Flight' LIers have mixed experiences
Long Island's Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, co-stars LI's Macchio, Zabka talk new 'Karate Kid' series
Saxophonist Charles Neville, best known for decades of Recent notable deaths
"Cobra Kai," YouTube Red's new series, picks up 'Cobra Kai': 'Karate Kid' sequel is worth watching