TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
86° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Come December, Disney Plus subscribers won't have to pay extra for 'Mulan' 

Yifei Liu, center, stars in Disney's live-action remake

Yifei Liu, center, stars in Disney's live-action remake of "Mulan," which will be available at no extra cost to Disney Plus subscribers beginning in December.  Credit: Jasin Boland / Disney via AP

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

Disney Plus may be charging a $29.99 premium to watch the action-fantasy “Mulan,” but subscribers will be able to see it at no extra cost beginning Dec. 4, according to Deadline.com.

“Mulan” premiered on the streaming platform Friday and will be available for unlimited repeat viewings to subscribers who paid the extra $30, a tier Disney Plus calls Premiere Access. As of 2:59 a.m. on Nov. 2, the Premiere Access window will close. A month later, “Mulan” will reappear on the platform as part of the regular subscription fee. Disney Plus costs $6.99 per month or a yearly payment of $69.99.

“Mulan,” a live-action remake of Disney’s 1998 animated favorite, is the rare big-budget film to bow to the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic. With theaters around the country shuttered, studios have largely postponed their summer blockbusters until later this year or even next in hopes of generating the kind of ticket sales that come only from a theatrical release. Warner Bros. insisted on releasing Christopher Nolan’s action-thriller “Tenet” in U.S. theaters on Thursday, Sept. 3, even though the major markets of Los Angeles and New York remain closed.

Disney has called its “Mulan” strategy a one-off, but the film industry will be watching its performance closely. The longer theaters stay dark, the more studios may be tempted to shift their films to the at-home market. That could further hurt the theatrical exhibition industry, which is already concerned that when their venues reopen they will have few new movies to play.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Marie Osmond says she is leaving CBS' "The Marie Osmond leaving 'The Talk'
Former NBA Knick Charles Oakley and "Tiger King" 'DWTS' names season 29 celebrity contestants
Season 14 "Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin publicly revealed on 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin ends her engagement
Abigail Hawk of CBS' "Blue Bloods," above, 2020's North Fork TV Festival will be a drive-in event 
Mariah Carey discusses her 2008 appearance on "The Mariah Carey: Ellen DeGeneres made me feel 'uncomfortable' on show
David Ushery will anchor WNBC/4's 11 p.m. newscast.  David Ushery named Ch. 4's co-anchor at 11 p.m.
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search