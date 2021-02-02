Chadwick Boseman earns nominations for NAACP Image Awards

With his final two performances, the late Chadwick Boseman earned two NAACP Image Awards nominations, while "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" could make its presence felt at next month’s ceremony.

Boseman scored nominations Tuesday for his work in the Netflix films "Da 5 Bloods" and "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom." The actor, who starred in the blockbuster superhero Marvel film "Black Panther," died at 43 in August after he privately battled colon cancer.

"Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" came away with nine nominations. The film delves into the story of blues singer Ma Rainey, who joins her band during a turbulent recording session at a Chicago music studio in 1927.

The nominees were announced Tuesday on the organization’s Instagram page.

Netflix emerged with a leading 48 nominations.

The awards honoring entertainers and writers of color will air on CBS on March 27 at 8 p.m. and also will simulcast on BET, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER and LOGO.