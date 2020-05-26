TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau Coliseum sets drive-in movie program

Animated characters Poppy, left, voiced by Anna Kendrick,

Animated characters Poppy, left, voiced by Anna Kendrick, and Branch, voiced by Justin Timberlake, appear in a scene from "Trolls."  Credit: DreamWorks Animation via AP

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum has announced a last-minute drive-in movie program that will begin this Friday night with the animated film “Trolls.”

The weekend-long program, the latest in a series of pop-up drive-ins on Long Island, will be held outside the Coliseum facing Hempstead Turnpike. Films will be shown on a large, backlit LED screen and audio will be made available through a partnership with Hofstra University’s radio station, WRHU. Food trucks will be on-site, as will mobile restrooms and sanitizing stations.

“We encourage all guests to take proper social distancing measures,” Nick Vaerewyck, senior vice president of programming and business operations at NYCB LIVE, said in a statement. “All drivers must be wearing a face covering, and anyone who exits their vehicle must comply with wearing a face covering and abiding by social distancing of six feet from anyone outside of members from your car.”

The drive-in program will include several afternoon and evening showings. Tickets are $30 per car in advance or $35 at the gate via credit or debit card only. Attendees are encouraged to register and pay ahead of time online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/2756410

