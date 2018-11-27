WHO Natalie Portman

THE MOVIE “Vox Lux”

THE DEAL The Jericho-raised actress just got a promotion from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which bestows the Golden Globes. According to the awards website Goldderby, Portman submitted herself to the HFPA as a supporting actress for her role as a pop singer in Brady Corbet’s drama “Vox Lux.” Portman appears only in the film’s second half; her character is initially played by the young actress Raffey Cassidy. Nevertheless, the Globes bumped Portman up to the lead actress category — not a surprise given early raves for her performance. As for the Oscars, voters can place Portman in any category they choose. “Vox Lux” arrives in theaters Dec. 7.

WHO Amy Sedaris

THE MOVIE “The Lion King”

THE DEAL The actress has joined the voice cast of Disney’s live-action version of its 1994 animated hit, Variety reports. Sedaris, who starred in the cult television series “Strangers With Candy” and provides the voice of Princess Carolyn on Netflix’s animated "BoJack Horseman" will play a new character — an elephant shrew, a mammal known for its long nose and fast legs. Director Jon Favreau previously cast Sedaris in his 2014 food-truck dramedy, “Chef.”

THE MOVIE “Cherry Grove”

THE DEAL Michael Fisher’s documentary looks back at the Fire Island community of Cherry Grove, a safe haven for gay men who were otherwise at risk of arrest for open displays of affection. A local screening next month will include an appearance by the filmmaker and an open-bar reception with entertainment by drag performers Toni Homeperm, Anita Morehead and others. The film is presented under the banner of the Long Island Gay and Lesbian Film Festival.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington

INFO $20; 631-423-7611, cinemaartscentre.org





