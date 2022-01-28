Where to stream 19 Oscar-worthy movies right now

Oscar nominations will be announced Feb. 8, but there’s still time to catch up on some of the major contenders — and you won’t even have to leave your couch to see them.

Welcome to another stuck-at-home edition of awards season. At this point in the pandemic, the pattern feels almost familiar: Netflix is flooding the field with awards-bait — including the Best Picture front-runner "The Power of the Dog" — while the other streamers bring up the rear (Prime Video has Aaron Sorkin’s "Being the Ricardos," while Apple TV+ boasts the word-of-mouth favorite "CODA"). If you have those platforms and Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Max as well, you’ll be able to point and click on a wide range of Oscar possibilities.

Which titles won’t you find? Kenneth Branagh’s "Belfast" and the sci-fi epic "Dune" aren't steaming, but they are on VOD. The same goes for two movies whose stars seem destined for acting gold: "Spencer," starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, and "King Richard," featuring Will Smith as the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. As for Steven Spielberg’s dazzling "West Side Story" and Paul Thomas Anderson's coming-of-age drama "Licorice Pizza," you'll have to see them the old-fashioned way: in theaters.

Keep in mind that some of this could change as we get nearer to the Oscar ceremony on March 27. For now, here are 19 streaming titles for your consideration:

APPLE TV+

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Joel Coen’s stylish adaptation of Shakespeare's "Scottish play" features Denzel Washington in the title role and Frances McDormand as his hard-to-please wife. Reviews were mixed, but the two leads earned near-universal praise.

CODA The title is an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults — and in this case she’s a shy teenager (Emilia Jones) who wants to be a singer. Sian Heder’s heart-tugging drama has had an amazing run: It was purchased by Apple for a record-breaking $25 million at Sundance, earned a first-ever SAG acting nod for a deaf performer (Troy Kotsur) and snagged a Best Picture nomination at the Golden Globes.

DISNEY+

ENCANTO Disney’s fairy tale, about a magical family living in Colombia, has earned several awards from critics’ groups. It’s a possible Oscar nominee for both Best Animated Feature and Best Song (Lin-Manuel Miranda’s "Dos Oruguitas").

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON A fantasy-adventure featuring Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of Raya, Disney’s first animated Southeast Asian heroine. In a strong year for animation (Pixar’s "Luca," the documentary "Flee"), this colorful film could still make the Oscar cut.

HBO MAX

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain play the infamous televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker in this sympathetic biopic. Chastain’s Oscar odds have risen and fallen, but she and her co-star turn in fine performances.

THE LAST DUEL Ridley Scott’s medieval-era epic illuminates a present-day issue: the risks of accusing a powerful man of rape. Despite strong reviews and an A-list lineup of Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer, the film fizzled in theaters. Still, screenwriters Damon, Affleck and Nicole Holofcener (working from Eric Jager’s book) could get an Oscar nod.

HULU

NIGHTMARE ALLEY Guillermo del Toro’s dark masterpiece, starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett as two very different con artists, begins streaming on Hulu Feb. 1. It could vie at the Oscars for best picture, director, adapted screenplay and cinematography.

PIG Nicolas Cage plays a reclusive truffle forager who seeks revenge for the murder of his favorite pig. Weird as the movie may sound, it earned Cage some of his best reviews in years. As for Oscar nods, maybe "Pig" will be a dark horse.

SUMMER OF SOUL At last year’s Oscars, Questlove was the musical director. This year, he may be a nominee thanks to his highly acclaimed documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which featured Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone and others.

THE FIRST WAVE Matthew Heineman’s documentary brings viewers into the Long Island Jewish Medical Center as doctors, nurses and patients battle the onslaught of COVID-19 in early 2020. Heineman previously earned a Best Documentary Oscar nod for 2015’s "Cartel Land."

NETFLIX

DON’T LOOK UP A comet hurtling toward Earth meets with general apathy in this climate change allegory from Adam McKay. Reviews ranged from "the funniest movie of 2021" to "mean spirited and smug," but don’t count the movie out of the Oscar race yet. Nearly everyone in Hollywood is in it, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.

PASSING In 1920s Harlem, a well-to-do Black woman (Tessa Thompson) meets another (Ruth Negga) who is passing for white. Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut, based on a novel by Nella Larsen, earned Negga a supporting actress nod at the Golden Globes.

THE HAND OF GOD The latest from Paolo Sorrentino (already an Oscar winner for 2013’s "The Great Beauty") focuses on a boy growing up in 1980s Italy. It’s the country’s official entry for Best International Feature.

THE LOST DAUGHTER Olivia Colman, already an Oscar-winner for "The Favourite," plays Leda, a professor whose vacation in Greece dredges up painful memories. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut has put Colman neck-and-neck with Kristen Stewart ("Spencer") for Best Actress.

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES This under-the-radar Sony/Netflix release won Best Animated Film from the New York Film Critics Circle. It tells the story of a suburban family (Maya Rudolph and Danny McBride play mom and dad) who must save humanity from a robot uprising.

THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion’s creepy Western about a sadistic cattle rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch, a probable nominee) is widely considered the film to beat for Best Picture. If Campion wins the Oscar for best director, as seems likely, she would be the third woman to do so.

TICK, TICK … BOOM! Lin-Manuel Miranda’s adaptation of an early play by Jonathan Larson ("Rent") seems to be a sleeper hit on Netflix. Its star, Andrew Garfield, might grab a Best Actor nomination; the film could even sneak into the Best Picture field.

PRIME VIDEO

BEING THE RICARDOS Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz during a turbulent week in the making of "I Love Lucy." Acting nods for both seem possible; writer-director Aaron Sorkin could show up in the original screenplay category.

THE TENDER BAR George Clooney directs this drama about a Manhasset kid who grows up in a pub called Dickens. It’s based on J.R. Moehringer’s memoir and could get an Oscar nod for screenwriter William Monahan ("The Departed"). Meanwhile, supporting actor Ben Affleck, as the swaggering bar owner, has earned nominations from the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild.