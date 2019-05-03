New movies available On Demand

From Oscar-winning hits to horror flicks and comedies, the list of movies On Demand is jam-packed with new releases each month. Watch your favorite filmes again and again or discover new ones. All titles are available on all cable and satellite systems.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (available May 7) A Lego figure named Emmet (the voice of Chris Pratt) must once again save the world from deconstruction. This animated sequel to the 2014 hit “The LEGO Movie” is all about jokes and pop-culture references, which younger fans may find reasonably amusing. Read our 2 1/2-star review here.

The Prodigy (available May 7) A mother begins to suspect that her gifted son actually has been taken over by the spirit of a murderer. This horror movie is more shivery than scary, but it puts an imaginative wrinkle on the usual possession tale and features a fine lead performance by young Jackson Robert Scott (2017’s “It”). Also with Taylor Schilling. Read our 3-star review here.

They Shall Not Grow Old (available May 7) Peter Jackson’s documentary on World War I is unlike any you’ve seen. Using digital restoration techniques, Jackson makes century-old footage look like it was taken yesterday, while audio recordings from survivors tell tales of camaraderie, bravery and horror. The experience is so vivid and lifelike it borders on time-travel. Read our 2-star review here.

What Men Want (available May 7) Adam Shankman’s gender-reversal of the Mel Gibson comedy “What Women Want” features Taraji P. Henson as a woman who finds herself able to read men’s minds. If you guessed that they think a lot about sex, you’re right, and you’ve just saved yourself two hours. With Tracy Morgan and Aldis Hodge. Read our 2-star movie here. Read our 2-star review here.

Cold Pursuit (available May 14) Liam Neeson fans hoping for another “Taken” will be disappointed in this movie that begins as a revenge-thriller but quickly turns into a snarky black comedy. The endless jokes about death and murder aren’t as shocking as the movie thinks they are; it all feels a bit sub-“Fargo.” With Laura Dern. Read out 1-star review here.

Happy Death Day 2U (available May 14) A college girl (Jessica Rothe) who once solved her own murder must now help others avoid becoming victims. This sequel isn’t as inspired as 2017’s “Happy Death Day,” but the film’s dorky humor and young adult appeal are hard to resist. Read our 2-star review here.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (available May 21) The animated franchise from DreamWorks comes to an end as young Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) tries to find a safe haven for his endangered dragons. A must-see for fans, but this scattered finale lacks the emotional oomph of the first films. Read our 2-star review here.

Isn’t It Romantic (available May 21) Rebel Wilson plays a cynical single woman who suddenly finds she’s become the star of a romantic comedy. The humor is generally hit-and-miss, but Wilson is a charmer and so are her castmates, particularly Adam Devine as an overlooked Mr. Right and Brandon Scott Jones as the obligatory gay best friend. Read our 2-star review here.

The Upside (available May 21) Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart play a wealthy quadriplegic and his inexperienced caretaker, respectively, in this American version of the French hit “Intouchables.” There’s no chemistry here, only contrived humor and dramatics; you’d never know this was based on a true story. Read our 1 1/2-star review here.

Greta (available May 28) A young New Yorker (Chloë Grace Moretz) returns a lost handbag to its owner (Isabelle Huppert), only to discover she’s fallen into the clutches of a psychopath. This semi-effective thriller is a B-movie through and through, but Huppert is an A-plus as a charming eccentric with a sadistic streak. Neil Jordan, of “The Crying Game,” directs. Read our 2-star review here.

Bumblebee (available now) Hailee Steinfeld, in a lovely performance, helps turn this “Transformers” spinoff into a surprisingly touching story about a teenage girl and her vintage VW Bug. Kudos to director Travis Knight for bringing a gentle touch to the franchise. Read our 2.5-star review here.

The Mule (available now) An elderly man (Clint Eastwood, also directing) becomes an unlikely drug runner for a Mexican cartel. Funny and endearing but also mildly racist, much like the film’s cranky old protagonist. Based on a true story. Read our 3-star review here.

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (available now) There’s only one reason to watch this clumsy kiddie flick: The title role is played by Sophia Lillis, the standout star of Stephen King’s “It.” Honestly, though, even she may not be worth the pain. Read our 1 1/2-star review here.

Vice (available now) Adam McKay’s biopic of Dick Cheney (a bald Christian Bale) seems designed not to illuminate or educate, but to tickle leftist funny bones. The humor is mean-spirited and often below-the-belt, but the movie earned eight Oscar nominations (and won for makeup and hairstyling). Read our 1-star review here.

A Dog’s Way Home (available now) This follow-up to the serviceable tear-jerker “A Dog’s Purpose” misses nearly every target it aims for: The road-trip plot is contrived, the animal actors are as bad as the human ones and a CGI cougar (!) provides a bizarre coup de grace. Even dog-lovers may find this one taxing. Read our 1-star review here.

Holmes and Watson (With Gag Reel; available now) Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly take on Arthur Conan Doyle with unexpectedly awful results: The jokes aren’t just leaden, they’re virtually unrecognizable as a attempts at humor. The film became famous for briefly attaining a rare 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Read our zero-star review here.

On the Basis of Sex (available now) Felicity Jones plays Ruth Bader Ginsburg in this slightly hagiographic but historically interesting biopic. It was written and executive produced by Ginsburg’s nephew, Daniel Stiepleman. Read our 2 1/2-star review here.

Welcome to Marwen (available now) Critics mostly panned this true-life tale of a troubled artist (Steve Carell) who lives his own fantasy-world, but the film’s flaws — weird artwork, garbled themes and a problematic hero — are precisely what make it interesting. For the full story, find the documentary “Marwencol.” Read our 3-star review here.

Glass (available now) A psychopath (James McAvoy), a superhero (Bruce Willis) and a self-made arch-villain (Samuel L. Jackson) find themselves imprisoned together in a psych ward. M. Night Shyamalan’s capstone to “Unbreakable” and “Split” can be uneven and anticlimactic, but it crackles with ideas and imagination. Read our 2 1/2-star review here.

The Kid Who Would Be King (available now) Another tale of Arthurian legend brought into the modern day, but this one turns out to be a charmer. Its young cast is wonderful (some from famous parents, others unknowns) and writer-director Joe Cornish (“Attack the Block”) gives the whole affair an endearingly loopy humor. It’s rated PG and perfect for younger viewers. Read our 2 1/2-star review here.

Apollo 11 (available now) The 1969 moon-mission is recreated before your eyes in this masterful assemblage of existing and newly discovered footage, some of it in dazzling widescreen format. Director-editor Todd Douglas Miller delivers something special here, a kind of artifact-documentary that feels almost like virtual reality. (Did you know it’s still in theaters? Just saying.) Read our 3 1/2-star review here.

Destroyer (available now) A burnt-out cop (Nicole Kidman, unrecognizable in face-widening prosthetics) scours Los Angeles for her partner’s killer. It’s an ultra-dark noir with a gritty performance from Kidman and a brief but fine turn from Toby Kebbell as a charismatic bank- obber named Silas. Read our 2 1/2-star review here.

Miss Bala (available now) Gina Rodriguez stars as a woman forced to join a Mexican drug cartel. This could have been good pulpy fun from director Catherine Hardwicke (“Lords of Dogtown,” “Twilight” but the stakes feel low and the heroine is too passive. Disappointing. Read our 2-star review here.

Serenity (available now) Matthew McConaughey plays a fisherman whose ex-wife (Anne Hathaway) needs her current husband killed. What starts as a standard noir becomes, through a series of bizarre plot twists, easily the most lunatic film of the past 10 years. It’s almost worth seeing just to say you saw it. Read our 1/2-star review here.

Creed II (available now) It’s the 1980s all over again as Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) battles Viktor Drago, son of the Cold War heavyweight Ivan Drago. Not as crackling as 2015’s “Creed,” but solid and satisfying, with moments of poignancy from Sylvester Stallone’s aging Rocky. Read our 3-star review here.

The Favourite (available now) Olivia Colman won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Anne in this wickedly funny period comedy, but Rachel Weizs and Emma Stone, as power-hungry women, are equally fine. Highly recommended. Read our 3 1/2-star review here.

Vox Lux (available now) Natalie Portman goes for broke as a drugged-up pop star in this often electrifying, if occasionally obtuse, fable about modern fame. Daring direction from Brady Corbet, plus an excellent soundtrack of Sia originals. Read our 3-star review here.

Green Book (available now) Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen play a sophisticated musician and his street-wise chauffeur, respectively, who tour the segregated South in 1962. Formulaic but pleasurable, with an Oscar-winning turn from Ali. Read our 3-star review here.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (available now) The “Harry Potter” spinoff franchise that began so gloriously in 2016 takes a dive with this utterly so-so sequel. The cast, including Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston, is still appealing, but the story meanders and the pace drags. Not terrible, but we expect better from screenwriter J.K. Rowling. Read our 2 1/2 star review here.

Mortal Engines (available now) Critics and audiences alike joined hands to turn this fantasy-adventure into a scathingly reviewed box-office bomb. Some of us, however, rather enjoyed the movie’s loopy premise (cities that eat each other) and Dickensian-steampunk aesthetic. With Hera Hilmar and Robert Sheehan. Read our 3-star review here.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (available now) A black-Hispanic kid from Brooklyn (the voice of Shameik Moore) takes on the Spidey mantle. This year’s Oscar winner for best animated film is so colorful, flashy, stylish and sophisticated that it may change your expectations for what an animated film should do. With Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld and Nicolas Cage. Read our 3 1/2 star review here.

Climax (available now) In 1996, a dance-rehearsal spirals into an LSD-fueled orgy of sex and death. Writer-director Gaspar Noé (“Into the Void”), delivers another stylistic triumph, with woozy camerawork, brain-pounding music and moments of shock-horror, though the whole thing feels a bit empty and more than a little judgmental. With Sofia Boutella.

Mary Poppins Returns (available now) Emily Blunt gamely replaces Julie Andrews as the practically perfect nanny, but this sequel is charmless and clumsy. The oddly sexual dance-number (with Lin-Manuel Miranda) suggests the filmmakers have completely forgotten who Mary Poppins is. With Colin Firth and a briefly enjoyable Dick Van Dyke. Read our 2-star review here.

A Private War (available now) The story of Marie Colvin, the Long Island-raised journalist who risked and ultimately gave her life to report on wars, conflicts and abuses of power around the world. She’s played with swagger and sensuality by a terrific Rosamund Pike. Read our 3-star review here.

Widows (available now) A group of women whose criminal husbands have been killed, decide to pull a job of their own. The excellent actresses -- including Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki and Michelle Rodriguez -- get woefully lost in the hazy plot. Read our 2 1/2-star review here.

Bohemian Rhapsody (available now) Here’s the polarizing film about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) that you’ve been hearing about. Crowd-pleasing rock biopic, or stilted self-parody? Loving tribute, or laughable caricature? Watch it now, in case it wins the Oscar for Best Picture. Read our 2-star review here.

The Front Runner (available now) If you’re old enough to remember the downfall of the Democratic golden boy Gary Hart (Hugh Jackman), you’ll love this well-crafted dramatization. With Vera Farmiga as Hart’s wife, Lee. Jason Reitman (“Up in the Air”) directs. Read our 3-star review here.

Nobody's Fool (available now) Tyler Perry’s latest stars Tika Sumpter as an upscale snob, Tiffany Haddish as her ex-convict sister and Omari Hardwick as a handsome barista. It might be a comedy, or maybe it’s a drama, but it definitely goes nowhere. Read our 1-star review here.

A Star Is Born (available now) Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, about a singer (Cooper himself) who falls for a rising talent (Lady Gaga) is full of great music, electrifying chemistry and swooning romance. It’s the total Hollywood experience. Read our review 3-star review here.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (available now) In an Oscar-nominated performance, Melissa McCarthy plays a real-life author who turns to literary forgery to pay the bills. Marie Heller’s film is a bittersweet comedy-drama with a nostalgia for the mean old New York City and a great turn from Richard E. Grant, also nominated, as a irrepressible down-and-outer. Read our 3 1/2-star review here.

Overlord (available now) On the eve of the Battle of Normandy, American troops land in occupied France to discover -- gaaah! -- Nazi zombies! Julius Avery’s action-horror film is an entertaining throwback to the “Weird War Stories” comics, full of sharp dialogue and gory humor. With Jovan Adepo and Mathilde Ollivier. Read our 3-star review here.

Robin Hood (available now) To make the 15th-century outlaw Robin of Loxley seem modern, this film focuses on his hood, which looks like the hoodies people wear today. Reported budget: $100 million. With Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx. Read our 1/2-star review here.

Free Solo (available now) The Oscar-winning documentary about rock climber Alex Honnold, who attempts to scale Yosemite’s towering El Capitan formation without ropes or equipment, is everything you’ve heard -- and then some. Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. Read our 3 1/2-star review here.

Mary Queen of Scots (available now) Fans of historical biopics should be pleased by this sumptuous-looking drama about the doomed 16th-century queen. Fine work from Saoirse Ronan in the title role and Margot Robbie as the beleaguered Queen Elizabeth. Read our 3-star review here.