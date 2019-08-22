TODAY'S PAPER
NY Dog Film Festival comes to Huntington 

Elvis, a Chihuahua-terrier mix, will be in the

Elvis, a Chihuahua-terrier mix, will be in the building when ""Elvis: The Lonely Hunter of Circle Beach," screens at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington Monday.

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Canines will get ready for their close-up during the New York Dog Film Festival at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

“Each film illuminates the human and canine bond, which is what makes us so important to each other,” says festival founder-director Tracie Hotchner. “Most of these films are incredibly upbeat. They all make you feel something.”

The evening will consist of a continuous loop of 12 short films from all over the world ranging from one to 30 minutes. Some are documentary style while others are narratives with a script and actors.

One entry that will be shown was shot in Noyack, Long Island and called, “Elvis: The Lonely Hunter of Circle Beach.” Here a rescue dog named Elvis, a Chihuahua and terrier mix, chases down bagels, which appear as living entities on the beach with a serious scientific voiceover by Dr. Owen Baronkos.

“The comedic nature comes from the juxtaposition of these absurdities,” says writer-director Matt Hulse. “This little chubby dog called Elvis meeting and eating bagels plus bagels having little babies is an absurd world but within itself there’s a logic.”

Tickets to the film festival are $17. For more information, go to cinemaartscentre.org.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

