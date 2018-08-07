TODAY'S PAPER
Coens, Cuarón, Jenkins heading to New York Film Festival

Most of the festival's 30 selections will be making their United States premiere after debuting at either Cannes, Venice or Toronto.

Emma Stone stars in "The Favourite," which will be featured on the opening night of the 56th New York Film Festival. Photo Credit: AP/Fox Searchlight Pictures / Yorgos Lanthimos via AP

By The Associated Press
The 56th New York Film Festival will feature films from the Coen brothers, Barry Jenkins and 88-year-old documentarian Frederick Wiseman.

The Film Society of Lincoln Center on Tuesday announced its main slate, including the Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or winner "Shoplifters," by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda. Most of the festival's 30 selections will be making their United States premiere after debuting at either Cannes, Venice or Toronto.

Those include Jenkins' "Moonlight" follow-up, "If Beale Street Could Talk," Joel and Ethan Coen's Netflix feature, "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," and Wiseman's American heartland portrait, "Monrovia, Indiana."

As previously announced, the festival will open with Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite." Alfonso Cuarón's "Roma" is the centerpiece and closing night is Julian Schnabel's "At Eternity's Gate."

The festival runs Sept. 28 through Oct. 14.

