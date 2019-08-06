New York Film Festival sets slate with Almodóvar, Varda

The New York Film Festival has announced the main slate for its 57th edition, adding films by Pedro Almodóvar, Noah Baumbach and the late Agnes Varda to its highly selective annual Lincoln Center event.

Film at Lincoln Center on Tuesday rolled out its lineup with nine prize-winners from May's Cannes Film Festival, including Almodóvar's "Pain and Glory," Bong Joon-ho's Palme d'Or-winner "Parasite" and Céline Sciamma's "Portrait of a Lady on Fire." Almodóvar, who is making his 11th appearance at the New York Film Festival, also designed the festival's poster.

As previously announced, the festival will open with the world premiere of Martin Scorsese's big-budget crime epic "The Irishman." Baumbach's "Marriage Story" will play as the festival centerpiece, and Edward Norton's "Motherless Brooklyn" will close the festival.