New York Long Island Film Festival to screen before a live audience

The New York Long Island Film Festival, which

The New York Long Island Film Festival, which begins Friday, includes "Essence," starring festival director Gerry Ferretti. Credit: Gerry Ferretti

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
In what may be a first during the coronavirus pandemic, a local film festival is going forward with plans to show its films to live audiences gathered in front of a movie screen.

The New York Long Island Film Festival, which offers both features and shorts, will run Friday and Saturday at the Lindenhurst Moose Lodge at 883 South Broadway. Plans for the in-person event have been underway for weeks. By the time Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo allowed Long Island movie theaters to reopen, festival director Gerry Ferretti had already rented the Moose Lodge, a projector and a screen. The festival’s website promises: "We will be following all social distancing guidelines and safety protocols."

"It's so unfortunate — the state of affairs right now — and we were determined to do something positive," Ferretti said. "The lack of entertainment options has everyone feeling trapped in their homes, and we are doing what we can."

Tickets for the festival are $10 per day or $15 for both days. For more information, go to filmfreeway.com/nyliff.

