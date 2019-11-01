New LI film festival showcases low-budget indies

A new film festival on Long Island will make its debut Nov. 7 in Seaford with an emphasis on low-budget, independently produced movies.

The New York Long Island Film Festival, spearheaded by local filmmaker Gerry Ferretti, will run Nov. 7 through 9 at Seaford Cinemas. The roughly 38 films will be grouped together in five two-and-a-half-hour blocks, with tickets for each block priced at $8. Some screenings will include excerpts of finished works.

The festival's goal is to provide a showcase for movies that may lack professional polish but display clear evidence of talent and creativity, according to Ferretti, who serves as the festival's director. "To me, the most important part of a film is the story," he says. "Gve us a great story, in any genre, and we want to create a networking opportunity for that up-and-coming filmmaker."

Ferretti's own feature-film debut, "The Mark," about a hitman whose latest assignment turns out to be himself, will be shown in a pre-festival screening on Nov. 6. Ferretti, a local theater veteran whose credits include the musical "Bridge the Gap," is the writer, director, producer and star of the film, which was shot at numerous locations on Long Island.

The New York Long Island Film Festival is making plans for a second year, according to Ferretti, and may hold a separate festival in Lindenhurst in the future.

For information and tickets go to nyliff.com.