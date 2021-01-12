TODAY'S PAPER
Report: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem in talks for 'I Love Lucy' movie

Nicole Kidman attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Javier Bardem at the "The Roads Not Taken" press conference during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 26, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.  Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images; by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Oscar-winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are negotiating to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in an Aaron Sorkin film about the two legendary "I Love Lucy" stars.

Deadline.com reports that Kidman, 53, and Bardem, 51, would play the married couple in "Being the Ricardos," chronicling the production of an episode of the classic 1951-57 CBS sitcom about bandleader Ricky Riccardo and his wacky wife Lucy. Over the course of a week, from Monday table-read to Friday filming before a live audience, Ball and Arnaz face a crisis affecting both their personal and professional lives.

Sorkin, 59, who won an Academy Award for writing "The Social Network" (2010) and earned nominations for "Moneyball" (2011) and "Molly's Game" (2017), has written the script and will direct. He previously directed "Molly's Game" as well as last year's Netflix movie "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

The film will be produced by Amazon Studios and Escape Artists. The couple's children Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz, Jr., are among the executive producers. Cate Blanchett initially had shown interest in playing Lucille Ball, Deadline said.

A start date for production is uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I Love Lucy," which won two Emmy Awards for best comedy series, was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1991, the only program in a list otherwise reserved for individual performers, producers and executives. Ball, Arnaz and co-stars William Frawley and Vivian Vance separately were inducted.

