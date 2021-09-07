Wondering what’s coming to a theater near you this fall? So is the movie industry.

For a while, it seemed that Hollywood had successfully waited out the pandemic. Studios pulled their biggest movies from out of 2020, then tested the waters this summer by releasing major blockbusters like "F9" and "Black Widow." The results were mixed but encouraging, and release dates for the rest of 2021 began falling into place. Even worrisome news about the Delta variant didn’t seem to stop Hollywood from moving forward.

That is, until Paramount yanked Tom Cruise’s long-awaited "Top Gun: Maverick" — a sequel to his iconic 1986 action-romance "Top Gun" — from its November release. The movie is now slated for Memorial Day 2022.

As of now, there has been no major domino effect from the delay, but the fall movie season now feels less certain. Will MGM once again postpone its James Bond entry "No Time to Die?" Will Warner Bros. push back its Soprano-family prequel "The Many Saints of Newark?" And what about Oscar hopefuls like "Spencer," starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, or "The Last Duel," Ridley Scott’s medieval-era epic featuring Matt Damon and Adam Driver? Any delays or cancellations will not come as a surprise.

For now, here are 29 movies scheduled for the fall. All releases are theatrical only, unless otherwise noted.

SEPT. 17

CRY MACHO Clint Eastwood, 91, directs and stars in this story about a onetime rodeo star who takes a young man (Eduardo Minett) under his wing. Also on HBO Max.

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield are televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker, whose Praise the Lord Club reportedly took in $120 million per year during the 1970s before collapsing under a sex scandal and fraud charges.

SEPT. 24

DEAR EVAN HANSEN An awkward teen accidentally becomes the emotional focus of a school tragedy. Director Stephen Chbosky ("The Perks of Being a Wallflower") adapts the hit Broadway emo-musical from the "La La Land" team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Ben Platt reprises his title role.

THE STARLING A grieving woman finds catharsis in a garden battle with a territorial bird. With Melissa McCarthy and Chris Dowd. Also on Netflix Sept. 24.

OCT. 1

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 The ooky, kooky animated clan returns — this time for a road trip. With the voices of Oscar Isaac, Chloë Grace Moretz and Snoop Dogg.

THE GUILTY Over the course of a single morning, a 911 operator (Jake Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in danger. Antoine Fuqua ("Training Day) directs. Only on Netflix.

THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK David Chase’s feature-film prequel to his HBO hit "The Sopranos" features Michael Gandolfini as the younger version of mob boss Tony Soprano, the iconic role incarnated by his late father, James Gandolfini. Also on HBO Max.

OCT. 8

NO TIME TO DIE After a year-plus delay, Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film looks likely to appear. The plot centers on — spoiler alert! — a villain with a doomsday plan. Starring Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux. Theme song by Billie Eilish.

OCT. 15

HALLOWEEN KILLS The latest sequel in the horror franchise once again features Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, still battling the unkillable Michael Myers. David Gordon Green (2018’s "Halloween") directs.

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Tom Hardy returns as a journalist sharing his body with an alien. The first film, a Sony-Marvel oddity from 2018, earned howling reviews and a worldwide $860 million.

THE LAST DUEL In 14th-Century France, a wife’s allegation of assault drives two men (Matt Damon, Adam Driver) toward a potentially deadly clash. With Jody Comer and Ben Affleck. Ridley Scott, whose debut feature was 1977’s "The Duellists," directs.

OCT. 22

DUNE Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel about a distant planet that contains a precious resource, might just be unadaptable (see David Lynch’s 1984 version). Undaunted, director Denis Villeneuve ("Arrival") will give it a go. With Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson. Also on HBO Max.

THE FRENCH DISPATCH OF THE LIBERTY, KANSAS EVENING SUN Wes Anderson’s latest is an anthology of stories from a fictional publication. The ensemble cast includes Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Lyna Khoudri and Bill Murray.

RON’S GONE WRONG An animated comedy-adventure about an awkward middle schooler and his best friend, Ron — a walking, talking, digitally connected device. With the voices of Zack Galifianakis and Olivia Colman.

OCT. 29

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO A psychological thriller featuring Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen’s Gambit") as a young fashionista who can travel back to the 1960s. With Terence Stamp and Diana Rigg. Edgar Wright ("Shaun of the Dead") directs.

NOV. 5

ETERNALS An addition to the Disney-Marvel cinematic universe, in which immortal aliens protect Earth from evildoers. With Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani. Oscar winner Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland") directs.

SPENCER Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana Spencer of Wales in her last days. Jack Farthing is her husband, Prince Charles. Pablo Larraín ("Jackie") directs.

NOV. 12

RED NOTICE A daring heist brings together an FBI agent (Dwayne Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds). Only on Netflix.

NOV. 19

KING RICHARD Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and coach to professional tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams (Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton). Also on HBO Max.

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Trailers for this "next generation" addition to the comedy franchise have struck an unexpectedly serious tone. With Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd. Directed by Jason Reitman, whose father, Ivan Reitman, helmed the original films.

NOV. 24

ENCANTO Disney’s animated musical centers on the Madrigals, a family with special powers living in the enchanted mountains of Colombia. With the voices of Stephanie Beatriz and Wilmer Valderrama.

HOUSE OF GUCCI A three-decade saga about the making of the famous fashion brand. Starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino. It’s one of two films this year directed by Ridley Scott.

DEC. 3

NIGHTMARE ALLEY Guillermo del Toro’s latest features Bradley Cooper as a manipulative carnival worker who meets his match in a psychologist (Cate Blanchett). Inspired by William Lindsay Gresham’s hard-boiled novel of 1946.

THE HAND OF GOD From Oscar-winning filmmaker Pablo Larraine ("The Great Beauty") comes a story of a boyhood spent in Naples during the 1980s. Also on Netflix Dec. 15.

DEC. 10

WEST SIDE STORY The Broadway musical about a Romeo-and-Juliet romance amid the street gangs of New York is newly adapted by director Steven Spielberg and playwright Tony Kushner. Starring Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and, from the iconic 1961 film version, Rita Moreno.

A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN A soldier in Iraq keeps a journal of fatherly advice for his infant son. Starring Michael B. Jordan and directed by Denzel Washington. Based on a true story.

DEC. 17

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME When Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is unmasked as Spider-Man, he turns for help to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Joining the usual Spidey cast — Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon — is an old favorite, Alfred Molina as Dr. Octopus.

DEC. 22

SING 2 The musical animals of 2016’s animated "Sing" try to put on another show, possibly with the help of a reclusive musical genius (Bono, in his animated film debut).

THE MATRIX 4. This sequel to the iconic sci-fi franchise of the 1990s brings back Keanu Reeves as hacker-turned-messiah Neo and Carrie-Ann Moss as the rebel warrior Trinity. Of the writing-directing Wachowski siblings, however, only Lana is involved.