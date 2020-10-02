James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' moves to April 2021

The much-anticipated "No Time to Die," the fifth and final film starring Daniel Craig as James Bond, has been pushed back to April 2, 2021, according to the film's producers.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of ‘No Time To Die,’ the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience," the filmmakers said in a statement published Friday on the website 007.com. "We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing ‘No Time To Die’ next year."

"No Time to Die," featuring an international cast that includes Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody"), Léa Seydoux ("The Grand Budapest Hotel") and Christoph Waltz ("Inglourious Basterds"), plus a theme song from pop sensation Billie Eilish, was one of the last major studio films still hoping for a theatrical release this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has shuttered cinemas nationwide. Originally scheduled for release in April, the film was pushed to November 20 — a date that held firm for weeks even as potential blockbusters such as "Black Widow" bowed out of this year’s slate and moved to 2021.

Of the big popcorn films intended for release this year, few remain. The superhero sequel "Wonder Woman 1984" and the murder mystery "Death on the Nile" are still scheduled for December.

Film industry groups recently sent a letter to Congress pleading for financial relief for movie theaters, saying that many could face bankruptcy. "Absent a solution designed for their circumstances, theaters may not survive the impact of the pandemic," according to the letter, which was signed by Christopher Nolan, Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele and many other leading filmmakers. "Cinemas are an essential industry that represent the best that American talent and creativity have to offer. But now we fear for their future."