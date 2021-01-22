TODAY'S PAPER
'No Time to Die' postponed again, this time to October

Daniel Craig stars as Agent 007 in "No

Daniel Craig stars as Agent 007 in "No Time to Die."   Credit: EON Productions/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios/Nicola Dove

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

Daniel Craig’s latest outing as James Bond, "No Time to Die," has bowed to the COVID-19 virus once again. The film’s release date has been postponed to Oct. 8, according to the film’s official website.

The MGM film has been rescheduled numerous times since the pandemic shuttered theaters last March. It was most recently slated for April 2.

"No Time to Die," a much anticipated, $200 million thriller with blockbuster potential, has become a movie industry bellwether, causing ripple-effects with its every movement. The last time the film’s release date was pushed back, Regal Cinemas, the second-largest theater chain in the U.S., announced it would close its doors. This time, news of the Bond film’s delay was followed by Universal’s announcement that its action-thriller "Nobody" would move from Feb. 26 to Apr. 2 and Sony’s announcement of new dates for "Peter Rabbit 2," "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and "Cinderella," according to Variety. Director Edgar Wright also tweeted that his Focus Features horror film "Last Night in Soho," previously scheduled for April, would be pushed back to Oct. 22.

None of this comes as good news for the theater industry, which has been largely inactive for the past 10 months. Regal Cinemas and AMC Theaters, the world’s largest cinema chain, have sounded alarms over the state of their finances. Locally, a number of theaters have closed their doors for the foreseeable future, including PJ Cinemas in Port Jefferson, the Malverne Cinema and Art Center and the Bellmore Movies and Showcase.

