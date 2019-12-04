Blofeld is back and a new double-0 agent debuts in the first teaser trailer for "No Time to Die," Daniel Craig's final outing as British superspy James Bond.

Picking up from the previous film, "Spectre" (2015), Bond has retired to Jamaica, where he appears to have made a life with French psychologist Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux). His idyll is broken when old CIA colleague Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) asks him to rescue a kidnapped scientist, assuring Bond, "You're the only one I trust for this" — thrusting 007 "onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology," the official description reads.

Soon Bond is behind the wheel of his battered Aston Martin, screeching through an ancient hillside town with Swann as they frantically try to outrun pursuers. "Why would I betray you?" Swann asks, incredulously. "We all have our secrets," a bitter Bond replies. "You just didn't get to yours yet."

Elsewhere, an incarcerated Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) picks up on this thread, telling Bond, "James, you gave up everything for her. When her secret finds its way out, it'll be the death of you."

That secret seems to involve a Phantom of the Opera-like half-mask worn by the menacing Safin ("Bohemian Rhapsody" Oscar winner Rami Malek), who speaks to Bond of skills that will "die with your body. Mine will survive long after I'm gone." To that suggestion of some scientific miracle-threat, Bond replies archly, "History isn't kind to men who play God."

Sparking the most attention, however, is "Captain Marvel" co-star Lashana Lynch as Nomi, another elite double-0 agent of the British security agency MI5. "The world's moved on, Commander Bond," she tells the aging spy with a hint of disdain. "So stay in your lane. You get in my way, I will put a bullet in your knee" — adding in a whisper both playful and threatening, "The one that works." Industry and fan speculation has broached the possibility of British actress Lynch becoming the next 007.

With Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Ben Whishaw as Q all reprising their roles, joined by Ana de Armas as Bond girl Paloma, the film, directed and co-written by Cary Joji Fukunaga, opens April 10.