North Hempstead sets free drive-in movie series starting May 23

The 1985 movie "Goonies," starring Jeff Cohen,

 The 1985 movie "Goonies," starring Jeff Cohen, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman and Jonathan Ke Quan, will be the first movie screened at this summer's Town of North Hempstead drive-in series. Credit: Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
A free drive-in movie series will begin later this month, providing what could be the first communal moviegoing experience for Long Islanders since theaters were ordered to close in March due to the COVID-19 virus.

The Town of North Hempstead announced it would launch the weekly series May 23 with a screening of “Goonies,” the 1985 adventure-comedy about small-town kids who discover a treasure map in an attic.

The screenings will take place at parks with sizeable parking lots and will be shown on 30-foot screens rented for the occasion. Current locations include North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington, Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park and Manorhaven Beach Park in Port Washington. Attendees are encouraged to register their vehicles ahead of time and to bring canned or non-perishable food for the town’s donation drive. No food or drink will be sold on site, but portable toilets will be provided.

"I am so pleased that we will be able to bring drive-in movies to North Hempstead," Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said in a statement. "This program is fun, family-friendly, and, most importantly, in-line with the social-distancing guidelines we have all been following over the last two months."

As of Tuesday afternoon, all spaces for the May 23 screening had been taken, but the town is actively looking to add capacity at additional locations. To find out about upcoming screenings or to make a reservation, visit NorthHempsteadNY.gov/drive-in or call 311.

