Christopher Plummer is one for the ages. In 2012, the distinguished star was 82 when he became the oldest performer to win an Oscar for his role as a terminally ill homosexual in “Beginners.” On Tuesday, the 88-year-old Plummer made history again as the oldest actor ever nominated for an Oscar for his supporting turn in “All the Money in the World.”

Plummer isn’t the only octogenarian to receive some love from the academy. These veteran performers round out the list of the 10 oldest actors to get Oscar nominations.

GLORIA STUART The ingénue in the 1933 classic “The Invisible Man” was 87 when she got nominated for playing the older version of Kate Winslet’s character, Rose, in the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic.”

EMMANUELLE RIVA At 85, the actress of such French New Wave gems as 1959’s “Hiroshima Mon Amour” became the oldest woman to receive a best actress nomination for her role as a stroke victim in “Amour” (2012).

RUBY DEE After six decades in movies, Dee was 85 when she landed her sole nomination as the loving mother of a drug lord (Denzel Washington) in the 2007 drama “American Gangster.”

JUNE SQUIBB Squibb’s feisty performance as Bruce Dern’s wife in Alexander Payne’s quirky “Nebraska” (2013) led to the 84-year-old receiving a supporting actress nod.

ROBERT DUVALL The Oscar winner (for 1983’s “Tender Mercies”) earned his seventh nomination in 2014 at age 84 for his role as a judge being defended in a murder trial by his estranged son (Robert Downey Jr.) in “The Judge.”

HAL HOLBROOK For his work in “Into the Wild,” a 2007 drama about a college student (Emile Hirsch) journeying to the Alaskan wilderness, the 82-year-old Holbrook received his only Oscar nod.

MAX VON SYDOW The Swedish actor — an Ingmar Bergman favorite — was 82 when his role as a mute in the 9/11-themed drama “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” (2011) landed him a supporting actor nomination.

JESSICA TANDY At 80, Tandy remains the oldest actress to win a best actress Oscar (for 1989’s “Driving Miss Daisy”). Two years later, she was a supporting actress nominee for playing a colorful nursing home resident in “Fried Green Tomatoes.”

RALPH RICHARDSON The esteemed Brit was first nominated — at 47 — for playing Olivia de Havilland’s cold father in “The Heiress” (1949). At 82, he was up for another Oscar for playing the eccentric Sixth Earl of Greystoke in the 1984 adventure “Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes.”