Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta dress up like their 'Grease' characters

Olivia Newton-John as Sandy and John Travolta as

Olivia Newton-John as Sandy and John Travolta as Danny in 1978's "Grease." Credit: Paramount / Everett Collection

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, stars of the enduring 1978 movie-musical "Grease," dressed like their characters Friday for the first time since the film's release.,

"First time in costume since we made the movie ! So excited!!" Newton-John, 71, wrote on Instagram Friday from the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida. She and Travolta attended the "Meet N Grease Movie Sing-A-Long with Danny and Sandy," their 1950s Rydell High School characters in the film, for a post-screening Q&A and a smattering of song.

An accompanying photo shows Newton-John in a long yellow skirt, white blouse and yellow sweater walking hand-in-hand across the amphitheater lot with a black-clad, leather-jacketed Travolta, 65, as patrons follow snapping photos. They were scheduled to do two more such events in Florida last Saturday and Sunday. Online audience videos from the event show the stars onstage in leather jackets. It was unclear if any of the outfits were original wardrobe pieces from the movie or simply similar attire.

