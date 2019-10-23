TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Evening
SEARCH
61° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

'Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood' to be reissued with new scenes

Leonardo DiCaprio plays frustrated TV actor Rick Dalton

Leonardo DiCaprio plays frustrated TV actor Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood." Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Cooper

By The Associated Press
Print

Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood" is heading back into theaters with 10 minutes of added scenes.

Sony Pictures said Wednesday that the longer "Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood" will play in more than 1,000 theaters in the United States and Canada beginning Friday. The new running time will push Tarantino's 1969 Los Angeles fable to nearly three hours.

"Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood" has been one of the most successful original films of the year. The movie was made for $90 million. It has grossed $139.8 million domestically and $366.8 million worldwide.

The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt is expected to be a major Oscar contender.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

RuPaul attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Celebs to get drag makeovers in RuPaul's new VH1 series
Jill Wagner stars in Hallmark Channel's "Christmas Wishes It's  October. Are you ready for some Christmas movies on TV?
Sue Simmons, appearing as a guest on Bravo's What ever happened to: Longtime Ch. 4 anchor Sue Simmons
Marina Chello, of Plainview, performs during Monday's Battle LIer on 'The Voice' calls Battle Round 'exhilarating'
Alec Baldwin plays President Donald Trump during Baldwin said he was done playing Trump. Here's why he's still going.
Helen Mirren in "Catherine the Great." 'Catherine the Great': Mirren can't save tepid tale
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search